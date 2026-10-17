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Michael Douglas Gives Rare Glimpse Into His 'Serene' 190-Acre Spanish Estate With Catherine Zeta-Jones

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Source: MEGA

Michael Douglas detailed the lavish Spanish home he shares with Catherine Zeta-Jones.

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Oct. 17 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

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Michael Douglas is giving a closer look at the historic Spanish estate that he shares with Catherine Zeta-Jones, revealing how the couple's 190-acre property combines Mediterranean scenery with unusual luxury amenities.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, the actor described the Mallorca residence as a peaceful retreat where nature, sea views and privacy take priority.

"Our Mallorca house dates to 1867 and sits on 190 acres," Douglas said. "We love being surrounded by nature and our serene view and privacy."

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Their Historic Estate Overlooking the Mediterranean

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Image of Michale Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones
Source: MEGA

The couple's Spanish residence reflects their long-standing connection to Mallorca and its Mediterranean surroundings.

Located on the Spanish island of Mallorca, the actor's estate boasts stunning views of the Mediterranean Sea. The historic property dates back to the 19th century, long before Douglas and his wife acquired it.

The film producer considers Mallorca a second home, thanks to his decades-long connection to the island. Despite the estate's grandeur and luxurious surroundings, Douglas prefers a simple way to unwind. He revealed that one of his favorite pastimes is reading in his fuchsia armchair "next to an open window facing the sea."

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The Pool, Cottages and Private Entertainment Spaces

Image of Michael Douglas
Source: MEGA

Douglas enjoys the privacy and sea views offered by his luxurious home.

S’Estaca offers far more than just a main residence. The sprawling estate features five apartments, two cottages, a library, a game room, an outdoor kitchen and a heated swimming pool, providing plenty of space for the family to unwind and entertain guests.

The property also boasts a wine cellar equipped with a TrackMan golf simulator, which the star uses to practice his swing. The versatile space also doubles as a home theater.

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Why Douglas Decided to Keep S'Estaca

Image of Michael Douglas
Source: MEGA

Douglas has maintained his relation with the island for over three decades.

Douglas first purchased the luxurious estate in 1990 with his first wife, Diandra Luker, for $3.5 million. Following their divorce, the former couple continued sharing the property, an arrangement Douglas later admitted became "very uncomfortable."

"Six months each was not a pleasant thing for anyone," he told Mallorca-based publication Ultima Hora in 2021.

The estate was listed for $60 million in 2014, and by 2019, Douglas had even narrated a promotional video showcasing the property, declaring, "My life has taken a new course."

However, after eventually securing full ownership of S'Estaca, the actor had a change of heart and decided to hold on to the Mediterranean retreat with his wife, Zeta-Jones.

'It's Not Excessive — It's Very Comfortable'

Image of Catherina Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas
Source: MEGA

The couple owns a few homes.

The Mallorca estate is just one of several properties the pair enjoy throughout the year. In an interview with The Sunday Times, Zeta-Jones revealed that the couple owns four homes: two in New York, one in Canada and their picturesque retreat in Spain.

"I know it sounds very jet set, and I love to surround myself with beauty, but it’s not excessive — it’s very comfortable," she explained.

Douglas has also spoken openly about his deep connection to the Spanish island. During the 2024 Atlàntida Mallorca Film Festival, where he received the Master of Cinema award from Queen Letizia, the Hollywood star reflected on his longtime ties to the destination.

"Mallorca is my second home. I've been here for 35 years," he said, highlighting the special place the island holds in his heart.

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