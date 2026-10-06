Michael Douglas Says Getting 'Involved With Cocaine' Was 'a Large Part of the Failure' of His First Marriage: 'I Was Under a Lot of Pressure'

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Michael Douglas believes his past drug problems contributed to the failure of his marriage to Diandra Luker. The 82-year-old actor reflected on both his career and personal life while promoting his new memoir, One Helluva Ride, which was released on October 6. "Life is messy, and therefore so are some parts of this book," he explained before diving into the details of his split with Luker, whom he was married to for 23 years.

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'It Got Darker'

Source: MEGA Michael Douglas split from Diandra Luker in 1995 and finalized their divorce in 2000.

The former couple split in 1995 and share one 47-year-old son, Cameron. At the time, Douglas admitted he was deep into Hollywood's drug culture, which he noted may have negatively affected his family and his relationship. "The drug culture — pot and everything — was just part of the culture," he revealed in an interview. "But then it did get darker.”

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'Part of the Failure'

Source: MEGA Michael Douglas got caught up in addiction as his fame skyrocketed.

As his career picked up in the late 1970s through the early 1990s, Douglas found himself caught up in addiction and the fast-paced Hollywood lifestyle. “Be careful what you wish for," he warned. "Because when my career got really busy, both as an actor and having a production company. Between that and my first marriage with Diandra, which was having difficulties, and my son Cameron, who was having drug issues himself, I was overwhelmed, [under] a lot of pressure and began to get more involved with cocaine." In his new book, he even recounted a moment in which he fell asleep after a night of partying with a straw still in his nose. "I think it was a large part of the failure of my first marriage and going for rehab," he added. "But then I thought, it’s important to talk about it."

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Source: MEGA Michael Douglas' son served a prison sentence on drug-related charges.

His eldest son later served seven years in prison on drug-related charges. "There’s certainly guilt involved in my drug use, him possibly witnessing me as a young person or not," Douglas confessed. After his contentious relationship and messy split from Cameron's mother, Douglas married actress Catherine Zeta-Jones in 2000, shortly after his divorce was finalized.

Source: MEGA Michael Douglas went on to marry Catherine Zeta-Jones.