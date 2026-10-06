'Gaunt' Michael Douglas Hardly Recognized Himself After Losing 40 Pounds During Brutal Stage 4 Throat Cancer Battle: 'I Was in Real Trouble'

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Michael Douglas revealed he lost 40 pounds during his cancer battle. The 82-year-old opened up about his 2010 stage four throat cancer diagnosis in his new memoir, One Helluva Ride, which was released on October 6. He explained that he lost a drastic amount of weight that he "didn't really have to lose" while undergoing the intensive treatment.

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Source: MEGA Michael Douglas was supported by his wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones.

To treat the condition, Douglas endured seven weeks of radiation and chemotherapy, a process which he likened to "the seven circles of h---." "At first, the pain was bad but manageable, but by the third week I was in real trouble," he explained. By week four, Douglas was "swallow and gaunt" and hardly recognized himself. His only solace in the brutal process was his wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and their two children, Dylan, 26, and Carys, 23.

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Source: MEGA Michael Douglas recalled his children feeling terrified during his cancer treatment.

"During my bout of chemo and radiation, being knocked out and seeing the support that I got from my children — who didn’t quite understand everything but enough to know that Dad’s sick — really reminded me of this idea of how close family is and how supportive [and] wonderful Catherine was," he said in an interview. Douglas did, however, note that his marriage went through "hard moments" as they attempted to navigate the diagnosis. He recalled his young children feeling terrified after tabloids ran stories claiming their father was close to death while Douglas attempted to create some sense of normalcy. "The kids were too young to understand how these magazines operate, so it was traumatizing for them," he admitted.

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Source: MEGA Michael Douglas revealed that shockingly few people reached out.

As OK! previously reported, Douglas acknowledged that many friends and family failed to check in after the diagnosis was announced. "There's something about cancer, it makes people not want to be near you," he shared in his memoir, before adding, "I was surprised by how few people checked in. They don't know what to say."

'My Priorities Changed'

Source: MEGA Michael Douglas 'broke down crying' after learning he was in remission.