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Michael Douglas Spoke to Rob Reiner About Troubled Son Nick Before His Death: 'Heartbreaking Confessional'

michael douglas rob reiner nick death
Source: MEGA

Michael Douglas recalled a conversation with Rob Reiner about his son Nick's addiction struggles.

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Oct. 6 2026, Updated 8:37 a.m. ET

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Michael Douglas is opening up about a deeply personal conversation he shared with the late Rob Reiner about their struggles as fathers of sons dealing with substance abuse.

In his newly published memoir, One Helluva Ride, the Ant-Man actor recalled speaking with the director before his death. Both men had faced difficult periods while trying to support their children through addiction.

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image of Michael Douglas recalled a heartfelt conversation with Rob Reiner about their experiences raising sons who struggled with substance abuse.
Source: MEGA

Michael Douglas recalled a heartfelt conversation with Rob Reiner about their experiences raising sons who struggled with substance abuse.

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“We both had sons with serious drug issues and we both, at times, had been at the end of our rope.” Douglas wrote in an excerpt published by the Los Angeles Times. “It was a heartbreaking confessional for us, but I know we gave each other some measure of comfort during the hard times.”

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Michael's Son Cameron Overcame Years of Addiction

image of Cameron Douglas served nearly eight years in prison before rebuilding his life and working toward sobriety.
Source: MEGA

Cameron Douglas served nearly eight years in prison before rebuilding his life and working toward sobriety.

Douglas' comments reflect his own family's experience with substance abuse. His son Cameron Douglas struggled with addiction for years before eventually getting sober.

In 2009, Cameron was arrested by the Drug Enforcement Administration on charges related to methamphetamine and cocaine distribution. He pleaded guilty in January 2010 and was initially sentenced to five years in prison. His sentence was later extended because of prison infractions.

Cameron ultimately served nearly eight years, including time in solitary confinement, before being released in June 2016. Following his release, he worked to rebuild his relationship with his father and later published his memoir, Long Way Home, which detailed his struggles with addiction and his path to sobriety.

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Nick's History With Addiction and Mental Health Issues

image of Nick Reiner reportedly attended rehab 18 times and was diagnosed with schizophrenia before his parents' deaths.
Source: MEGA

Nick Reiner reportedly attended rehab 18 times and was diagnosed with schizophrenia before his parents' deaths.

Rob's son, Nick Reiner, also faced a long battle with substance abuse. He reportedly attended rehab 18 times and was diagnosed with schizophrenia.

According to The New York Times, Nick, now 33, was placed under a one-year mental health conservatorship in 2020. In December 2025, he was accused of killing his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, by allegedly slitting their throats.

Steven Baer, a licensed fiduciary, served as Nick's conservator until the arrangement ended in 2021, according to a clerk with the Los Angeles Superior Court.

Steven later addressed the broader challenges surrounding mental illness, saying it “is an epidemic that is widely misunderstood, and this is a horrible tragedy.”

Reports also indicated that Nick had switched to a new medication approximately one month before his parents' deaths. However, it has not been confirmed whether any potential side effects played a role in the killings.

Rob Previously Opened Up About Helping His Son

image of Rob Reiner previously described himself as deeply involved in trying to help his son through his struggles.
Source: MEGA

Rob Reiner previously described himself as deeply involved in trying to help his son through his struggles.

Before his death, Rob spoke publicly about his concerns for Nick and the challenges their family had faced. During a September 2025 interview, the filmmaker reflected on his efforts to support his son throughout his struggles.

The director acknowledged hat their journey had not always been easy.

“I mean, if anything, I was the other way, you know, I was more hands-on and trying to do whatever I thought I could do to help,” he said. “I’m sure I made mistakes and, you know, I’ve talked about that with him since.”

At the time, Rob also shared an encouraging update about his son's progress, noting that Nick had made significant changes in his life.

“He’s been great … hasn’t been doing drugs for over six years. He’s in a really good place," he revealed.

Nick remains in a Los Angeles jail without bail while awaiting trial. He is scheduled to return to court on September 15 for a hearing.

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