Michael Fallah, Aka Michael Arthur Diamonds, On How To Run A Successful Business

Launching a successful business from the ground up can be challenging, especially if you don't have enough financial support or the backup required to sustain your business in the competitive market. First, you need to create a unique brand for your products and ensure that they are a reflection of your identity. The main objective is to capture customers who genuinely love your work while also giving them value for money.

One person who started a business from scratch is Michael Fallah, popularly known as Michael Arthur, the founder and CEO of the jewelry company Michael Arthur Diamonds. Without any source of financial backing like loans or investors, he used his savings to start his jewelry business from a small space that housed his workshop and consultation office.

Today, Michael's jewelry business has bagged several awards, such as the "Most Innovative Jewelers" at the APAC Business Awards in 2021 and ranked number 25 out of 50 of Australia's best businesses in the 2021 Smart 50 Awards. Through his innovative mindset, he has also designed and built a one-of-a-kind 'Ring Builder' tool, which uses advanced technology to allow clients anywhere around the globe to design and develop their own unique rings online.