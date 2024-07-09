Michael Francis: Board-Certified Excellence in Personal Injury Law
Michael Francis is a dedicated personal injury attorney amidst the crowded legal environment of Dallas, Texas. His transition from representing insurance titans to protecting injury victims now shows his deep passion for justice and fighting for the rights of his clients as the founder of Francis Firm Injury Attorneys.
Born out of his passion for the legal world, for as long as Michael Francis can remember, his journey as a personal injury lawyer was destined for greatness. The aspiration to advance the rule of law, to seek fairness, and to protect those most in need had guided him from a young age.
After law school, Michael got his start on the other side of the courtroom in Dallas at a high-end law firm that specialized in insurance defense. This is his experience working for one of New York's biggest firms, and it gave him a plethora of valuable information. Ultimately, however, it was during this period that Michael discovered his true skillset: representing people in the wake of traumatic accidents and injuries.
With the interest of wanting to teach and serve others directly, Michael Francis took the leap and started his own firm. By establishing Francis Firm Injury Attorneys, he has set out to build a law firm that focuses on individualized care for clients and the grit to search for justice.
While most firms leave the first call and case management to non-attorney staff, Michael takes pride in speaking directly with new clients. This approach allows him to interact personally with clients, get to know them and their individual situations, and give supportive guidance from the very beginning.
Michael stresses, "At Francis Firm… every client is everything to us… our engineers are not mere lawyers; we are zealots, hell-bent on getting the best for you."
Michael goes the extra mile beyond the legal line to help his clients. He works on their behalf to ensure they receive fair compensation and the very best possible health and rehabilitation support. Taking a holistic approach improves the chances of recovery and builds the best possible case for full compensation by the client.
In addition, Michael has been recognized for his contributions to the legal field, including being honored as one of the Top Ten Lawyers by the American Institute of Personal Injury Attorneys. He has a National Lawyer of Distinction award to his name. This aspect of his dedication to professionalism and ethics was additionally acknowledged when he earned an AV rating through Martindale-Hubbell in recognition of his legal knowledge and high ethical standing with his clients.
Central to Michael's practice is an inherent belief in the power of legal advocacy to make the world better. Some of his firm's victories in recent years have been six- and seven-figure settlements/verdicts with offers of inadequate compensation from bigger television attorney firms for the same cases. This results not only in financial relief but also helps the clients restore their lives with self-esteem and positivity.
Michael Francis and his team at Francis Firm Injury Attorneys are a combination of great lawyers, compassionate advocates, and passionate professionals with an unwavering commitment to the community. Michael keeps setting the bar among personal injury solicitors with his personal journey and professional accomplishments, leaving an enduring mark on the legal community and changing the lives of his clients for the better.