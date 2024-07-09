Michael Francis: Board-Certified Excellence in Personal Injury Law

Michael Francis is a dedicated personal injury attorney amidst the crowded legal environment of Dallas, Texas. His transition from representing insurance titans to protecting injury victims now shows his deep passion for justice and fighting for the rights of his clients as the founder of Francis Firm Injury Attorneys.

Born out of his passion for the legal world, for as long as Michael Francis can remember, his journey as a personal injury lawyer was destined for greatness. The aspiration to advance the rule of law, to seek fairness, and to protect those most in need had guided him from a young age.

After law school, Michael got his start on the other side of the courtroom in Dallas at a high-end law firm that specialized in insurance defense. This is his experience working for one of New York's biggest firms, and it gave him a plethora of valuable information. Ultimately, however, it was during this period that Michael discovered his true skillset: representing people in the wake of traumatic accidents and injuries.

With the interest of wanting to teach and serve others directly, Michael Francis took the leap and started his own firm. By establishing Francis Firm Injury Attorneys, he has set out to build a law firm that focuses on individualized care for clients and the grit to search for justice.