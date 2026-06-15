Michael J. Fox Makes Major Hollywood Comeback Amid Years Long Parkinson’s Battle

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Michael J. Fox's Hollywood comeback takes a major step with a lead voice role. The actor, 65, who returned to the industry after five years of retirement last May, is set to voice the lead character Dougie in the new feature film Dragoons from Icon Creative Studios.

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Michael J. Fox's Return to Hollywood Continues

Source: MEGA Michael J. Fox is set to be the voice actor in the feature film 'Dougie.'

Dougie "is an overlooked, ordinary worker at WizCorp — that is, until a freak accident awakens something extraordinary within his new apprentice Dart," per an official description. "Transformed into a mighty dragon, Dougie and Dart uncover an impossible truth: their kind were once legendary rulers of the skies, until the ruthless wizard-CEO Hex shrank them, erased their memories, and stole their power to build his empire," the press release teased. "With this new truth in front of their eyes, and in their hearts, Dougie and Dart must find the courage to rise, awaken their kind, and prove that even the smallest spark can light up the sky."

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Michael J. Fox 'Understands' Dougie's Story 'Deeply'

Source: MEGA Michael J. Fox married his wife, Tracy Pollan, in 1988.

The Family Ties star said that Dougie and Dart's story was one he "understood deeply," adding, "the idea that something immense can be sleeping inside you, just waiting for the right moment to be set free." "This is a film for anyone who has ever felt overlooked, underestimated, or forgotten. I’m honored to help bring Dougie to life," he continued.

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Fans Will 'Root' for Michael J. Fox in 'Dougie'

Source: MEGA Michael J. Fox 'was Dougie,' according to the film studio's CEO.

CEO and President of ICON Creative Studio, Shea Wageman, praised Fox's casting, emphasizing that the actor "was Dougie." "From the moment we began developing this character, we knew we needed a voice that could carry both immense warmth and unshakeable spirit," he said, per the press release. "Michael brings all of that and more. He gives Dougie a soul that audiences of every age will root for from the first frame to the last."

Michael J. Fox Teased Acting Return in 2024

Source: MEGA Michael J. Fox and wife Tracy Pollan share four adult children.