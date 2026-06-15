Michael J. Fox Makes Major Hollywood Comeback Amid Years Long Parkinson’s Battle
June 15 2026, Updated 7:39 p.m. ET
Michael J. Fox's Hollywood comeback takes a major step with a lead voice role.
The actor, 65, who returned to the industry after five years of retirement last May, is set to voice the lead character Dougie in the new feature film Dragoons from Icon Creative Studios.
Michael J. Fox's Return to Hollywood Continues
Dougie "is an overlooked, ordinary worker at WizCorp — that is, until a freak accident awakens something extraordinary within his new apprentice Dart," per an official description.
"Transformed into a mighty dragon, Dougie and Dart uncover an impossible truth: their kind were once legendary rulers of the skies, until the ruthless wizard-CEO Hex shrank them, erased their memories, and stole their power to build his empire," the press release teased. "With this new truth in front of their eyes, and in their hearts, Dougie and Dart must find the courage to rise, awaken their kind, and prove that even the smallest spark can light up the sky."
Michael J. Fox 'Understands' Dougie's Story 'Deeply'
The Family Ties star said that Dougie and Dart's story was one he "understood deeply," adding, "the idea that something immense can be sleeping inside you, just waiting for the right moment to be set free."
"This is a film for anyone who has ever felt overlooked, underestimated, or forgotten. I’m honored to help bring Dougie to life," he continued.
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Fans Will 'Root' for Michael J. Fox in 'Dougie'
CEO and President of ICON Creative Studio, Shea Wageman, praised Fox's casting, emphasizing that the actor "was Dougie."
"From the moment we began developing this character, we knew we needed a voice that could carry both immense warmth and unshakeable spirit," he said, per the press release. "Michael brings all of that and more. He gives Dougie a soul that audiences of every age will root for from the first frame to the last."
Michael J. Fox Teased Acting Return in 2024
Fox returned to the small screen last year after stepping away from the profession in 2020 due to the progression of his Parkinson's disease.
Parkinson's disease is "a progressive neurological disorder that primarily affects movement," per the Mayo Clinic.
The Canadian-born Hollywood star went public with his diagnosis in 1998 and has been open about how it has impacted his choice of roles and experiences on sets.
"I would do acting if something came up that I could put my realities into it, my challenges, if I could figure it out," Fox told Entertainment Tonight in April 2024.