Michael Jackson Accusers Wade Robson and James Safechuck Demand $400 Million Over Alleged Sexual Abuse

Article continues below advertisement

Wade Robson and James Safechuck are seeking $400 million in court, alleging Michael Jackson sexually abused them as children. The nine-figure sum was revealed by John Branca and John McClain, two men in charge of the late singer’s estate, in court documents related to a separate request about Jackson’s daughter, Paris Jackson, and legal fees.

Article continues below advertisement

Wade Robson and James Safechuck Are Looking for $400 Million

Source: MEGA Wade Robson and James Safechuck are asking for $400 million in a sexual abuse case against Michael Jackson.

Court documents filed on September 15 revealed that executors had spent a large sum of money to employ lawyers for various legal matters, including the lawsuit filed by Robson and Safechuck. The executors argued that if Paris, 27, got what she asked for in court, which was that Michael's estate not be liable to pay excessive legal fees, it would have “profoundly destabilizing consequences for the estate.”

Article continues below advertisement

The Request Came Out in a Separate Case

Source: MEGA Michael Jackson's accusers accused the pop icon of years of abuse.

“The Estate would likely have to default in [Robson and Safechuck’s lawsuit], where numerous depositions, discovery matters, and other matters are scheduled to take place over the next several months, and where [Robson and Safechuck] are seeking $400 million,” court documents detailed, revealing the amount Michael’s accusers were seeking.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Paris Jackson Previously Filed a Lawsuit

Source: MEGA Paris Jackson accused a group of lawyers of taking large payments from her late father's estate.

In addition, the legal documents stated, “It would be disastrous for the Estate to default in this case.” The executors also argued that the legal work they financed “has taken an Estate mired in almost half a billion dollars of debt to a multi-billion dollar powerhouse.” As OK! previously reported, Paris accused a group of lawyers of taking large amounts of money from her late father’s estate. In the filing, she claimed she wanted "to protect the rights and interests" of herself and her siblings. She asked the judge to demand that the executors hand over paperwork covering any legal fees made to third party firms between 2019 and 2023.

James Safechuck and Wade Robson Met Michael Jackson as Kids

Source: MEGA Lawyers for the late singer called Paris Jackson's accusations 'baseless and defamatory.'