Michael Jackson Estate Sues Former Friend Following Alleged Extortion Plot

The Michael Jackson Estate is suing a former manager and friend of the pop singer after alleging an extortion plot.

More than 15 years after the King of Pop’s death, his estate has launched a blistering legal action against Frank Cascio, a longtime friend and former manager, accusing him of masterminding an extortion scheme worth $213 million, according to a news outlet

In a petition filed Wednesday, July 9, in Los Angeles County Superior Court, Jackson’s estate claims Cascio — who once called Jackson a “brother, mentor and friend” — threatened to go public with fabricated child abuse allegations unless paid a massive sum.