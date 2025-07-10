Michael Jackson Estate Sues Former Friend Following Alleged Extortion Plot
The Michael Jackson Estate is suing a former manager and friend of the pop singer after alleging an extortion plot.
More than 15 years after the King of Pop’s death, his estate has launched a blistering legal action against Frank Cascio, a longtime friend and former manager, accusing him of masterminding an extortion scheme worth $213 million, according to a news outlet
In a petition filed Wednesday, July 9, in Los Angeles County Superior Court, Jackson’s estate claims Cascio — who once called Jackson a “brother, mentor and friend” — threatened to go public with fabricated child abuse allegations unless paid a massive sum.
“For over 30 years, Mr. Cascio proudly described himself as part of Michael’s ‘second family,’ and repeatedly and publicly denied any misconduct,” the estate wrote, citing his 2011 memoir My Friend Michael and multiple TV interviews, including appearances on The Oprah Winfrey Show and Primetime Live.
According to court filings, Cascio’s alleged demands escalated after HBO’s 2019 Leaving Neverland documentary, where Wade Robson and James Safechuck accused Jackson of sexual abuse.
The estate has consistently denied those claims, calling them financially motivated.
The estate says it reluctantly paid Cascio $3.3 million in 2020 to avoid further pain for Jackson’s children and protect his reputation, a deal that included a strict arbitration clause.
But now, the estate argues, Cascio has violated that agreement by pushing for an additional $213 million and threatening public legal action.
“The negotiation morphed into a shakedown,” the filing states. “Frank and his cohorts demanded substantial amounts of money, threatening to concoct false allegations against Michael — the opposite of their prior glowing statements.”
Cascio had long defended Jackson’s relationships with children, writing in his book, “All the years that I was close to him, I saw nothing that raised any red flags. Michael may have been eccentric, but that didn’t make him criminal. His love for children was innocent.”
The estate claims Cascio’s legal team, led by celebrity attorney Mark Geragos, who once represented Jackson, has been making escalating monetary demands, recently lowering the figure to $44 million.
The petition seeks to compel arbitration to keep the matter out of public court.
Since Jackson’s 2009 death, his estate has generated more than $3 billion, making him one of the top-earning deceased celebrities.
But the estate has also fought repeated legal battles to protect his reputation, including a high-profile lawsuit against HBO over Leaving Neverland, which was settled confidentially.