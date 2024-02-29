Michael Jackson Alleged Victims Wade Robson and James Safechuck Could Face Mental Examination as Lawyers Seek Unaired 'Leaving Neverland' Footage
Michael Jackson’s estate is reportedly planning to face off against two men who sued over alleged abuse they suffered at the hand of the late King of Pop.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline, lawyers connected to Jackson's various businesses want Wade Robson and James Safechuck to both take mental examinations.
They claim that Robson took part in an independent mental examination in August 2016 they referred to as “stale” and wrote that they need to reassess Robson’s current mental state.
Both Robson and Safechuck filed lawsuits against the king of pop in 2013. Robson accused Jackson of abusing him when he was seven and claimed that it continued for years.
Safechuck claimed Jackson sexually assaulted him during his 1988 Bad Tour. He went on to appear in a 1988 Pepsi commercial with Jackson when he was 10.
The California Court of Appeals reversed the decision to dismiss Robson and Safechuck's lawsuits, allowing them to proceed to trial. As a result, the accusers have decided to join forces and consolidate their cases into one, gearing up to face Jackson's estate in court.
The significance of this legal battle lies in the continued spotlight on the allegations made against a once-beloved musical legend. The #MeToo movement has shed light on the importance of survivors speaking out and seeking justice, even years after the alleged abuse took place.
The involvement of Robson and Safechuck in a follow-up documentary has given new life to their stories.
Director Dan Reed, who helmed Leaving Neverland, continued to explore the aftermath of the accusations, keeping the public's attention on the controversial subject.
Lawyers for the Jackson companies want access to unaired footage from the Leaving Neverland doc. They claimed Safechuck’s allegations differed “materially between his statements in his complaint and those in Leaving Neverland.”
“Defendants believe there are significant amounts of unused interview footage with Plaintiff (and the plaintiff in the related case, Wade Robson) that will demonstrate additional inconsistencies between Plaintiff’s claims and his later recitations of the alleged abuse, going directly to Plaintiff’s credibility," the lawyers added.
“Defendants may need to use the Hague Convention process to obtain information from Mr. Reed and his production company,” the filing read.
The court document also claimed there are dozens of third-party witnesses “who have relevant information, several of whom are believed to be located outside the United States.”
The companies also revealed that they plan to introduce evidence from Jackson’s criminal cases that were ultimately dismissed.
“Additionally, as the Court is likely aware, there have been highly publicized claims previously asserted against Mr. Jackson for sexual abuse that Plaintiff may seek to introduce," the filing reads. "Two of these cases, a 1993 grand jury investigation and a 2005 trial both brought by the Santa Barbara district attorney, resulted in substantial testimonial evidence that (depending on the witness and evidence) the parties may seek to introduce or exclude in whole or in part.”