Michael Jackson Alleged Victims Wade Robson and James Safechuck Could Face Mental Examination as Lawyers Seek Unaired 'Leaving Neverland' Footage

They claim that Robson took part in an independent mental examination in August 2016 they referred to as “stale” and wrote that they need to reassess Robson’s current mental state.

Both Robson and Safechuck filed lawsuits against the king of pop in 2013. Robson accused Jackson of abusing him when he was seven and claimed that it continued for years.

Safechuck claimed Jackson sexually assaulted him during his 1988 Bad Tour. He went on to appear in a 1988 Pepsi commercial with Jackson when he was 10.

The California Court of Appeals reversed the decision to dismiss Robson and Safechuck's lawsuits, allowing them to proceed to trial. As a result, the accusers have decided to join forces and consolidate their cases into one, gearing up to face Jackson's estate in court.