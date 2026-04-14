Who Was 'Game of Thrones' Star Michael Patrick? 4 Things to Know About the Late Actor

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Michael Patrick Was an Actor and Playwright

Source: @michaelpatrick314/Instagram 'Game of Thrones' star Michael Patrick died at the age of 35 following a battle with the neurological condition.

Michael Patrick built his career as an actor and playwright before his death. As an actor, he notably portrayed a Wildling in a Game of Thrones Season 6 episode in 2016 and landed guest roles in Blue Lights, My Left Nut and This Town. On stage, he wrote My Left Nut with Oisin Kearney. Patrick also reflected on his experience with Motor Neuron Disease (MND) in My Right Foot and incorporated his diagnosis into a stage adaptation of William Shakespeare's Richard III.

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Michael Patrick Married Naomi Sheehan in 2023

Source: @michaelpatrick314/Instagram Michael Patrick and Naomi Sheehan were together for more than a decade.

After several years of dating, Patrick popped the question to Naomi Sheehan in June 2022. "We got engaged. Very happy," he announced their engagement on Instagram. They tied the knot in September 2023, just a few months after Patrick was diagnosed with the neurological condition.

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Michael Patrick Was Diagnosed With Motor Neuron Disease

Source: @michaelpatrick314/Instagram He received the diagnosis in February 2023.

Patrick first noticed symptoms while performing at the Dublin Fringe Festival in 2022. "I had to dance in it and I kept falling over, tripping on my shoes. I kept blaming my shoes, kept saying, ‘Why have they got me dancing in these big chunky shoes? It's not fair.' But it didn't get better," he shared during an appearance in a January episode of the "Brain and Life" podcast. He later sought medical advice after a relative urged him to do so due to a family history with MND and was officially diagnosed in February 2023. In an August 2025 interview with RTE, Patrick revealed his father died from the disease. "My dad was diagnosed in February and he died that October. There wasn't much time with him. I'm thinking, 'Am I gonna [die] in October?' Thankfully, I haven't," he shared. His wife was a strong source of support throughout his illness, and he thanked her after he won the Judges' Award at The Stage Awards in January 2025. "I want to thank my incredible wife Naomi - who married me in sickness and in health - unfortunately health hasn't had much of a look in," he wrote on Instagram. "Naomi has pretty much put her life on hold so I can keep acting. I cannot thank her enough. I love you so much."

Michael Patrick Died at the Age of 35

Source: @michaelpatrick314/Instagram Michael Patrick's wife announced his death in a post.