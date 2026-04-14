Who Was 'Game of Thrones' Star Michael Patrick? 4 Things to Know About the Late Actor
April 14 2026, Published 8:19 a.m. ET
Michael Patrick Was an Actor and Playwright
Michael Patrick built his career as an actor and playwright before his death.
As an actor, he notably portrayed a Wildling in a Game of Thrones Season 6 episode in 2016 and landed guest roles in Blue Lights, My Left Nut and This Town.
On stage, he wrote My Left Nut with Oisin Kearney. Patrick also reflected on his experience with Motor Neuron Disease (MND) in My Right Foot and incorporated his diagnosis into a stage adaptation of William Shakespeare's Richard III.
Michael Patrick Married Naomi Sheehan in 2023
After several years of dating, Patrick popped the question to Naomi Sheehan in June 2022.
"We got engaged. Very happy," he announced their engagement on Instagram.
They tied the knot in September 2023, just a few months after Patrick was diagnosed with the neurological condition.
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Michael Patrick Was Diagnosed With Motor Neuron Disease
Patrick first noticed symptoms while performing at the Dublin Fringe Festival in 2022.
"I had to dance in it and I kept falling over, tripping on my shoes. I kept blaming my shoes, kept saying, ‘Why have they got me dancing in these big chunky shoes? It's not fair.' But it didn't get better," he shared during an appearance in a January episode of the "Brain and Life" podcast.
He later sought medical advice after a relative urged him to do so due to a family history with MND and was officially diagnosed in February 2023.
In an August 2025 interview with RTE, Patrick revealed his father died from the disease.
"My dad was diagnosed in February and he died that October. There wasn't much time with him. I'm thinking, 'Am I gonna [die] in October?' Thankfully, I haven't," he shared.
His wife was a strong source of support throughout his illness, and he thanked her after he won the Judges' Award at The Stage Awards in January 2025.
"I want to thank my incredible wife Naomi - who married me in sickness and in health - unfortunately health hasn't had much of a look in," he wrote on Instagram. "Naomi has pretty much put her life on hold so I can keep acting. I cannot thank her enough. I love you so much."
Michael Patrick Died at the Age of 35
In February, Patrick revealed his neurologist told him he "likely [had] about one year left," adding he decided to forgo a tracheostomy after learning it could take six to 12 months to return home due to staffing shortages.
"Thanks so much to everyone who helped push this - from senior social workers, to politicians, to the chief executive of the hospital. Everyone has tried so hard, but there just isn't the staff," he wrote.
Patrick added, "Anyway - still lots to live for and lots planned - here's my wee godson Micheál visiting me in hospital."
Two months later, on April 7, the actor died while in hospice care. He was 35.
"Last night, Mick sadly passed away in the Northern Ireland Hospice," Sheehan announced on Instagram on April 8. "He was diagnosed with Motor Neuron Disease 1st February 2023. He was admitted 10 days ago and was cared for by the incredible team there. He passed peacefully surrounded by family and friends. Words can't describe how broken-hearted we are."
"It's been said more than once that Mick was an inspiration to everyone who was privileged enough to come into contact with him, not just in the past few years during his illness but in every day of his life," she continued. "He lived a life as full as any human can live. Joy, abundance of spirit, infectious laughter. A titan of a ginger haired man."
"We are so grateful for every person who supported us through the last few years," she concluded. "Mick loved this quote from Brendan Behan and this feels appropriate now: 'The most important things to do in the world are to get something to eat, something to drink and somebody to love you.' So, don't overthink it. Eat. Drink. Love. Naomi — Mick's wife."