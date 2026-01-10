Celebrities Who Have Died in 2026: Sean Swayze, Tommy Lee Jones' Daughter Victoria and More
Jan. 10 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Sean Swayze
Patrick Swayze's younger brother Sean Swayze died of an upper gastrointestinal bleed on December 15, multiple news outlets confirmed on January 7.
According to his death certificate, viewed by People, Sean's health issue was caused by "severe metabolic acidosis, esophageal varices, and alcoholic liver cirrhosis."
"Sean was the youngest boy, and second youngest child in the Swayze family," Patrick and Sean's brother Don Swayze said in a statement. "He was one of five kids. Sean was an amazing athlete, an ex-United States Marine, a husband, and a father of three. He was a teamster in the film industry, and he worked closely with our older brother, Patrick, throughout their careers."
He added, "Sean had been dealing with liver issues for about the past five years, and after he lost his wife about two years ago, his health began to deteriorate. He was my last remaining family member, and his death leaves a huge hole in my heart. He will be missed by all who knew him."
Jayne Trcka
Bodybuilder Jayne Trcka, who played Miss Mann in Scary Movie, died on December 12, her son revealed in a TMZ article published on January 5. The San Diego Medical Examiner confirmed her death to TMZ and The New York Post.
Trcka was 62.
Ahn Sung Ki
South Korean veteran actor Ahn Sung Ki died at Soonchunhyang University Hospital on January 5, days after collapsing at home while choking on food on December 30, 2025. He was 74.
The legendary star had been battling blood cancer for years prior to his passing, according to The Associated Press.
Bret Hanna-Shuford
Broadway Husbands' Bret Hanna-Shuford died in the early hours of January 3, less than five months after he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis and peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL). He was 46.
His husband, Stephen Hanna-Shuford, confirmed his death on social media, writing, "It is with a heavy heart that we share the news that early this morning we said goodbye to the most amazing man, husband and Papa in the universe. Bret Hanna-Shuford left this world peacefully with love surrounded by his family. Our hearts are broken, but we will continue to make him proud of us."
Victoria Jones
Victoria Jones, the daughter of actor Tommy Lee Jones, was found dead at the Fairmont San Francisco on New Year's Day. She was 34.
"We appreciate all of the kind words, thoughts, and prayers," the family said in a statement. "Please respect our privacy during this difficult time. Thank you."
Hotel staff reportedly attempted to perform CPR, but responders pronounced Victoria dead upon arrival at the scene. While a cause of death was not disclosed, a dispatch audio indicated the incident was deemed a "code 3 for the overdose, color change."