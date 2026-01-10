Celebrities Who Have Died in 2026: Sean Swayze, Tommy Lee Jones' Daughter Victoria and More

From Victoria Jones to Bret Hanna-Shuford, these are the celebrities who died in 2026.

Patrick Swayze's younger brother Sean Swayze died of an upper gastrointestinal bleed on December 15, multiple news outlets confirmed on January 7.

According to his death certificate, viewed by People, Sean's health issue was caused by "severe metabolic acidosis, esophageal varices, and alcoholic liver cirrhosis."

"Sean was the youngest boy, and second youngest child in the Swayze family," Patrick and Sean's brother Don Swayze said in a statement. "He was one of five kids. Sean was an amazing athlete, an ex-United States Marine, a husband, and a father of three. He was a teamster in the film industry, and he worked closely with our older brother, Patrick, throughout their careers."

He added, "Sean had been dealing with liver issues for about the past five years, and after he lost his wife about two years ago, his health began to deteriorate. He was my last remaining family member, and his death leaves a huge hole in my heart. He will be missed by all who knew him."