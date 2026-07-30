Michael Strahan Defends Controversial Chris Johnson Interview After Backlash: 'That Was Chris’ Moment'
July 30 2026, Published 2:42 p.m. ET
Michael Strahan stood by his interview with former NFL star Chris Johnson after facing criticism over the questions he chose not to ask.
"That was Chris’ moment for Chris to share the story which Chris wanted to share," Strahan said during the July 28 episode of The Dan Patrick Show.
He added, "And when I got the call that Chris wanted to share that he has ALS, that was the story. It wasn’t for me to try to grandstand."
The Good Morning America anchor responded after some viewers criticized him for not asking Johnson about the connection between football and chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) during their June interview.
"I saw what every[one said], ‘Well you should have asked this, you should have asked that,'" Strahan revealed.
He further explained that his focus remained on Johnson's decision to publicly discuss his amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) diagnosis.
Strahan continued, "Well, you should have got the interview. How about that? That’s one thing."
Michael Strahan Said the Interview Focused on Chris Johnson's Story
The former New York Giants defensive end also said he disliked when journalists attempt to make a story about themselves to "get a big headline."
Strahan admitted, "As an interviewer, our job is [to] deliver information."
He added, "I’m not trying to get a bigger name for myself by putting somebody else in an uncomfortable position. I was there as a service to Chris, for what Chris wanted people to understand and know about his life and where he was now."
However, Strahan noted that he did ask Johnson about football and how the NFL had supported him.
"He has twin boys who play football right now," the TV host said.
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Chris Johnson Revealed His ALS Diagnosis Earlier This Year
Per WGNTV, Johnson first shared his diagnosis during his June interview with Strahan while sitting beside his wife, Brittany.
The former Tennessee Titans running back revealed that doctors diagnosed him with sporadic ALS in 2025, the most common form of the disease, despite having no family history. He admitted the news came as a "shock."
"It’s continued to progress much faster than I ever imagined. I want people to understand just how quickly ALS can attack your body," he said.
Johnson added, "Just over a year ago, I was picking up my 7-year-old daughter, so she’d make a wish with her birthday cake. Today, I couldn’t do that."
His condition advanced rapidly, and he now uses a speech-generating device to communicate.
Michael Strahan Said He Had No Regrets
Although criticism followed the interview, Strahan made it clear he remained confident in how it was handled.
Per the published research findings from the Concussion & CTE Foundation, it involved nearly 20,000 NFL players. The study found football players were four times more likely to die from neurodegenerative diseases such as dementia, ALS and Parkinson's disease.
The report was released after Strahan's interview aired, though discussions about football's long-term health risks have continued for years.
Looking back, per E! News, Strahan said he believed the interview achieved its purpose.
"Overall, I’m very proud of what we did there at ABC in bringing that story," he shared.
He closed by saying criticism came with the job.
"I don’t make any of these things about myself," Strahan said.
He concluded, "That was the disappointing thing for a few people who were critical of that [interview]. But if you don’t have critics that means you’re not doing a good job, too."