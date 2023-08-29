Michelin-Starred Chef Juanma's Capri Proposal: A Tale of Romance and Surprise
Nestled within the haunting beauty of Capri's Blue Grotto, a love story straight out of a fairy tale unfolded on August 22. Renowned Colombian culinary maestro, Juan Manuel "Juanma" Barrientos, behind the famed El Cielo restaurants, selected this mesmerizing canvas to ask Maria Antonia Idarraga for her hand in marriage.
The couple's Italian sojourn took them from the historic heart of Rome, a nod to Maria's penchant for pasta, to the chef’s treasured sites along the Amalfi Coast. It was in Capri, its azure reminding Juanma of his daughter Azul, that the pinnacle of their escapade came to life.
Recounting the magic, Chef Juanma shared, “In the shadow of the famed Blue Grotto lies its lesser-known cousin, the Green Grotto. It was here, amidst its serene charm, that I chose the perfect moment. Faking a pose for a photograph, I dropped to one knee, presenting the ring. Maria’s reaction? Laughter and disbelief, thanks to my playful teases from days prior. And when words failed, I assured her, 'THIS ONE IS REAL!'"
Maria's radiant words echoed the magic, "It was surreal. Amidst all our playful banter, he caught me off guard. More than elated, I’m ready to embrace this journey with him and our combined families."
Capri’s Blue Grotto, with its sunlight dance transforming the cave into a shimmering spectacle, seemed to mirror the gleam of Maria's new adornment.
Juanma, a proud son of Medellin, has charted an extraordinary culinary journey. From being the force behind the first Colombian Michelin-starred restaurant in both Miami and Washington DC, to gracing lists like '50 best chefs in Latin America', his artistry fuses Colombian traditions with avant-garde methods, gaining applause even on TELEMUNDO’s TOP CHEF. El Cielo most recently grew to include another location in Miami at the celebrity hotspot SLS South Beach.
Maria Antonia, no less a star, beautifully juggles her roles in marketing, digital arts, modeling, and even co-steering a digital agency catering to El Cielo Restaurant Group.
United by love, joy, and a shared love for gastronomy, this pair embarks on a journey promising the enchantment the Blue Grotto exudes. As they revel in their happiness, the world keenly looks on, anticipating the next beautiful page of their romance.