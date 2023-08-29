Michelin-Starred Chef Juanma's Capri Proposal: A Tale of Romance and Surprise

Nestled within the haunting beauty of Capri's Blue Grotto, a love story straight out of a fairy tale unfolded on August 22. Renowned Colombian culinary maestro, Juan Manuel "Juanma" Barrientos , behind the famed El Cielo restaurants , selected this mesmerizing canvas to ask Maria Antonia Idarraga for her hand in marriage.

The couple's Italian sojourn took them from the historic heart of Rome, a nod to Maria's penchant for pasta, to the chef’s treasured sites along the Amalfi Coast. It was in Capri, its azure reminding Juanma of his daughter Azul, that the pinnacle of their escapade came to life.

Recounting the magic, Chef Juanma shared, “In the shadow of the famed Blue Grotto lies its lesser-known cousin, the Green Grotto. It was here, amidst its serene charm, that I chose the perfect moment. Faking a pose for a photograph, I dropped to one knee, presenting the ring. Maria’s reaction? Laughter and disbelief, thanks to my playful teases from days prior. And when words failed, I assured her, 'THIS ONE IS REAL!'"