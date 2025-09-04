'The Valley' Star Michelle Lally Is 'Living Her Best Life' After Split From Aaron Nosler as She's Spotted With 'Mystery Man' in Las Vegas
Although The Valley star Michelle Lally broke up with her boyfriend Aaron Nosler in July, she doesn’t seem too down about it, an insider exclusively told OK!.
“Michelle was living her best life partying the weekend away in a bikini in the cabanas at Fontainebleau Las Vegas,” the source detailed.
Michelle Lally 'Was Hanging With a Mystery Man' in Las Vegas
While she wasn’t with any of her Valley costars, they confirmed she “was hanging with a mystery man.”
“You would’ve never guessed that she just moved her daughter out of her boyfriend’s house just a few weeks earlier,” the source concluded.
On July 24, an insider dished about the reality starlet's split, stating, “We can confirm that Michelle and Aaron have parted ways. And Michelle is focusing on her daughter, work, and taking care of herself as she navigates this new chapter in her life."
Michelle Lally Wanted to Get Married Again
Lally, who is currently going through a divorce from Jesse Lally, spoke out in May about her relationship with Nosler.
“I lived on my own for a year… and my lease is up,” she detailed. “And we had spent a lot of time at Aaron’s house, and we like to make dinners and stuff. So, you know, our relationship is strong, and we want to take it to the next step. So, we thought this is a time to move in together.”
Michelle also said at the time her goal is to “remarry” one day.
An 'Insnae' Situation Happened at The Valley's Season 2 Premiere Party
Michelle's new romance comes with some bumps, though, as OK! previously talked to an insider who said Aaron was “beyond drunk” at the premiere party for Season 2 of The Valley.
While at the party, Aaron joked he “only dates hookers." However, Michelle seemingly brushed it off, even though she was so angry at Jesse for calling her one on the show.
“Even if Aaron was attempting to make light of the situation, he still said it, but she was so focused on attacking Jesse that she didn’t even care what Aaron said,” they shared at the time.
Jesse and Michelle Lally Are 'So Close to Finalizing' Their Divorce
Jesse and Michelle both spoke out about their divorce recently, with the former saying they’re “so close to finalizing the settlement.”
“I’m really trying to avoid [going to court] because that’s just so much more money and time, so I’m just doing my best to like, get it done,” Michelle added. “My goal is to get divorced this year, because I truly believe, like, once we’re divorced, we can be in a much better place.”
She also said they're “very good” at their co-parenting arrangement, which involves them both getting to see their daughter, Isabella, every two days. “So, she’s basically with both parents very often, which I think is very healthy for her to have mom and dad,” Michelle shared. “And that aspect is actually really great.”