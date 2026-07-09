Michelle Obama Defends Spanking Her 2 Kids in Jaw-Dropping Confession: 'They Should Know What It Is'

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Michelle Obama/Youtube Michelle Obama discussed her parenting philosophy during the latest episode of the 'IMO' podcast.

Article continues below advertisement

“Did you go through the spanking, no spanking thing?" Obama asked the Emmy-winning comedian. Sykes shared that she and her family have a "no spanking" policy at home, though she admitted one of her children occasionally tested that rule. “Sometimes you need more than words,” she quipped.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Michelle Obama/Youtube

Article continues below advertisement

Why Obama Believed in Spanking

Source: Michelle Obama/Youtube Michelle Obama said she believed children should know what a spanking is.

Obama agreed that every child responds differently to discipline, saying there isn't a one-size-fits-all approach to parenting. "I always thought kids should know what a spanking is, because you can't threaten something they don't know, right? I had two girls, and girls are pretty bright. One little pop, and it's just like, 'Oh, that wasn't pleasant.' It wasn't pleasant for me either. It hurt me as much as it hurt them. But then it just became a good threat. 'Don't make me...' And they were like, 'Yeah, probably that's not necessary.' But I do believe that every now and then..." the former first lady explained. Her brother then asked whether she had experienced corporal punishment growing up. “Oh yeah, I didn’t get many. Neither of us got many. The belt, jump rope with the handles,” she replied. Obama and her husband, former President Barack Obama, share two daughters, Malia, 28, and Sasha, 25.

Article continues below advertisement

Why Michelle Eventually Stopped

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: MEGA The former first lady later decided to stop spanking her daughters because she felt there were better ways to teach them.

Although she believed spanking had a place early on, Michelle previously revealed that she eventually decided to stop using it altogether. “I felt silly,” she said in 2025 on her podcast. “It took a couple of spankings for me to be like, yeah, you know what, this is a little kid and the fact that I can’t think of any better way to get my point across than to smack somebody on the b---, I felt embarrassed.” “I want to be a proponent for reinstating some of the stuff that we had,” Michelle continued. “When kids say ‘I hate my mom,' it's like, you better say that in your head, in your room. You don’t say that out loud. You know, parents are too afraid to set those kinds of boundaries. And I think that’s also part of the challenge that we’re facing in this generation.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Michelle Obama/Youtube

Letting Kids Learn From Their Mistakes

Source: Michelle Obama/Youtube Michelle Obama said parents should not be afraid to establish clear rules and boundaries for their children.