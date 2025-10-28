Michelle Obama 'Loved' Barack's Controversial Tan Suit Even Though He 'Got Clocked' for It: 'So Cute!'

Article continues below advertisement

Michelle Obama will always defend her man. In a new interview about her time as first lady and how she's thriving nowadays, she was asked about how she handled criticism, even when it was over the silliest things.

Michelle Obama 'Loved' Barack's Tan Suit

Source: mega Michelle Obama 'loved' the tan suit her husbnad wore in 2014 even though it created controversy.

When it came to the tan suit husband Barack Obama, 64, infamously wore in 2014 for a White House press conference — which critics dubbed as unpresidential —the mom-of-two, 61, laughed off the backlash. "I loved that tan suit! When he had it on, I was like, 'Oh, my God, you look so cute,'" she recalled. "[Then] I was like, 'Oh you got clocked for that one. Welcome to my world.' That was towards the end of his presidency, so we were used to all the crazy issues that people would take with us."

Michelle Obama's First Lady Fashion Choices

Source: @thedailyshow/youtube The former president's tan suit was widely covered in the media at the time.

On the other hand, the Becoming author made sure to not push the envelope when she was in the White House. "I took the role as first lady very seriously," she explained. "I was a famous person, but I wasn’t a starlet. And so that meant that the clothes could never speak louder than anything I had to say."

Source: mega The former first lady 'didn't pay attention' to what fashion critics thought of the outfits she wore while on the job.

Her decisions paid off, as pieces she wore instantly became bestsellers. Michelle said she "didn’t pay attention" to the praise she received for her sense of style because she "didn’t want to go down that rabbit hole of listening to other people’s comments about my physical self, whether good or bad." "But I liked the fact that, in hindsight, people identified with what I was wearing. Because if I wore something and it could sell out, that meant that most women could afford to buy it. And I thought that’s a good thing," the "IMO" podcast host added. "I wanted the people of America, all people of all races, of all political persuasions, to be able to connect with me."

How She Handled Critics

Source: mega The mom-of-two thought people making rude comments about her appearance were hypocritical.