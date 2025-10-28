or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Style > Michelle Obama
OK LogoCELEBRITY STYLE AND FASHION NEWS

Michelle Obama 'Loved' Barack's Controversial Tan Suit Even Though He 'Got Clocked' for It: 'So Cute!'

Photo of Barack and Michelle Obama
Source: @barackobama/instagram

In a new interview, Michelle Obama defended her husband's tan suit, which people dubbed as unpresidential when he wore it in 2014.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 28 2025, Updated 10:52 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Michelle Obama will always defend her man.

In a new interview about her time as first lady and how she's thriving nowadays, she was asked about how she handled criticism, even when it was over the silliest things.

Article continues below advertisement

Michelle Obama 'Loved' Barack's Tan Suit

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Michelle Obama 'loved' the tan suit her husbnad wore in 2014 even though it created controversy.
Source: mega

Michelle Obama 'loved' the tan suit her husbnad wore in 2014 even though it created controversy.

When it came to the tan suit husband Barack Obama, 64, infamously wore in 2014 for a White House press conference — which critics dubbed as unpresidential —the mom-of-two, 61, laughed off the backlash.

"I loved that tan suit! When he had it on, I was like, 'Oh, my God, you look so cute,'" she recalled. "[Then] I was like, 'Oh you got clocked for that one. Welcome to my world.' That was towards the end of his presidency, so we were used to all the crazy issues that people would take with us."

Article continues below advertisement

Michelle Obama's First Lady Fashion Choices

Source: @thedailyshow/youtube

The former president's tan suit was widely covered in the media at the time.

On the other hand, the Becoming author made sure to not push the envelope when she was in the White House.

"I took the role as first lady very seriously," she explained. "I was a famous person, but I wasn’t a starlet. And so that meant that the clothes could never speak louder than anything I had to say."

MORE ON:
Michelle Obama

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The former first lady 'didn't pay attention' to what fashion critics thought of the outfits she wore while on the job.
Source: mega

The former first lady 'didn't pay attention' to what fashion critics thought of the outfits she wore while on the job.

Her decisions paid off, as pieces she wore instantly became bestsellers.

Michelle said she "didn’t pay attention" to the praise she received for her sense of style because she "didn’t want to go down that rabbit hole of listening to other people’s comments about my physical self, whether good or bad."

"But I liked the fact that, in hindsight, people identified with what I was wearing. Because if I wore something and it could sell out, that meant that most women could afford to buy it. And I thought that’s a good thing," the "IMO" podcast host added. "I wanted the people of America, all people of all races, of all political persuasions, to be able to connect with me."

How She Handled Critics

Photo of The mom-of-two thought people making rude comments about her appearance were hypocritical.
Source: mega

The mom-of-two thought people making rude comments about her appearance were hypocritical.

Michelle did face some drama of her own when people made rude comments about her bare arms.

"I took it for what it was, pure hypocrisy. I could pull up pictures of Jackie O in a second and see this fashion icon in sleeveless dresses as first lady," she spilled. "So at a point you’re like, 'Oh, this is politics. If you can’t beat them, make everybody scared of them.' That was the motto. If it wasn’t the clothes, it was 'that terrorist fist bump.' It was every word that we said. It was my husband’s tan suit."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.