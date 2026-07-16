Michelle Obama Slammed for Complaining About People Being Fixated on Her Outfits: 'Insufferable'

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Michelle Obama is opening up about the criticism she's faced throughout her years in the public eye. During a new episode of the “IMO” podcast recorded at the Essence Festival, the former first lady sat down with Keke Palmer for what was described as an “unforgettable conversation about style, identity, purpose and the power of defining yourself on your own terms.” As the discussion turned to life in politics, Obama recalled how media coverage often focused more on what she wore than on the message she was delivering.

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Source: Michelle Obama/Youtube Michelle Obama said media coverage during her time in politics frequently focused on her wardrobe instead of the speeches she delivered.

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“This is when I understood, like, this is politics,” she told Palmer. “Oh, they're coming after me because I'm useful, and they're trying to beat my husband [Barack Obama], so they're trying to slow me down.” She went on to explain that the attention surrounding her wardrobe quickly became a pattern. “And some of those first articles, they would always start, ‘She was wearing a purple sheath, and she had on this pair of shoes.’ It wouldn't matter what I said, Keke. The article would start with what I had on. And I realized, ‘Oh, this is how they do women in politics,’” Michelle ranted.

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Source: Michelle Obama/Youtube

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'I Was Always a Powerful Orator'

Source: Michelle Obama/Youtube Michelle Obama believes ‘women in public life’ are often judged more by their appearance than by their accomplishments or message.

The bestselling author argued that discussions about her appearance frequently overshadowed the speeches she worked hard to deliver. “This is how we treat women in public life. We diminish them to just what they look like and not what I'm saying," she said. "Now, I'm giving him passionate speeches. I think people know now that I can give a speech. That wasn't just that. Didn't just start happening; I was always really good on the campaign trail. I was always a powerful orator,” Michelle added.

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Michelle Obama gripes that media fixated on her outfits rather than her "powerful" oratory.



"It wouldn't matter what I said. The article would start with what I had on. And I realized, oh, this is how they do women in politics."



The perpetual grievance tour continues. pic.twitter.com/4CUGfi6f7a — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 15, 2026 Source: @WesternLensman/X

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Social Media Users Push Back

Source: MEGA The former FLOTUS' comments sparked mixed reactions online, with some social media users criticizing her perspective.

Michelle's remarks quickly sparked debate online, with many critics sharing their opinions in the comments section. “Insufferable never ending nightmare,” one wrote. Another added, “Complaining about life while she sits there in at least $50k worth of clothes, jewelry, hair, makeup, etc. Insufferable b----…” “I have a feeling she's gearing up to run in 28....🤔,” a third guessed. “OMG is this woman ever going to get out of victim mode?” a fourth slammed. A fifth chimed in, writing, “I thought they dressed her like a clown. She rarely looked good.” Another user vented, “Says the bitter, insufferable, husband-bashing, unpatriotic, ungrateful…..should I go on???”

Previous Comments About Gen Z Also Drew Criticism

Source: MEGA; @belgianwaffling/Instagram Michelle Obama also recently faced backlash after encouraging younger workers to develop resilience by working through difficult jobs.