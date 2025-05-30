Megyn Kelly Claims Michelle Obama Is 'Still Bitter' She's 'Not the Alpha' in Marriage to Barack

On the Thursday, May 29, episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show," the host talked to author Glenn Greenwald about Michelle Obama 's new podcast and the former first lady's apparent desire to outshine husband Barack Obama .

"She's still just as bitter as ever. There's such a great new spin of complaints here," Kelly said of Michelle, 61, then dissing the latter's "IMO" podcast for having only "200,000 subscribers" despite promoting it nonstop.

"Here she is interviewing Dr. Sharon Malone, perhaps better known as former Attorney General Eric Holder's wife — and therein lies the problem. As these two ladies, married to two very famous men, are pissed that they are not the alpha in terms of popularity and recognition in their marriages," Kelly, 54, explained.