Megyn Kelly Claims Michelle Obama Is 'Still Bitter' She's 'Not the Alpha' in Marriage to Barack
Megyn Kelly is once again throwing shade at the Obamas.
On the Thursday, May 29, episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show," the host talked to author Glenn Greenwald about Michelle Obama's new podcast and the former first lady's apparent desire to outshine husband Barack Obama.
Megyn Kelly Claims Michelle Obama Wants to Be More Famous Than Husband Barack
"She's still just as bitter as ever. There's such a great new spin of complaints here," Kelly said of Michelle, 61, then dissing the latter's "IMO" podcast for having only "200,000 subscribers" despite promoting it nonstop.
"Here she is interviewing Dr. Sharon Malone, perhaps better known as former Attorney General Eric Holder's wife — and therein lies the problem. As these two ladies, married to two very famous men, are pissed that they are not the alpha in terms of popularity and recognition in their marriages," Kelly, 54, explained.
"She's supposed to be the star, Michelle Obama," the host continued. "This dovetails perfectly with so many other comments she's made about how she is [like], 'What about me? What about me? What did those eight years in the White House do to my soul? And why isn't anyone asking? They shouldn't have to be told to ask about how I'm doing.'"
Megyn Kelly Calls Out Michelle Obama for Complaining
Kelly went on to allege the mother-of-two can't "stop" complaining, which surely rubs some people the wrong way.
"How do you not stop, especially when your husband was commander in chief for eight years, and think there will be people who hear this clip who have no arms and legs, thanks to these wars that we fought in Iraq and Afghanistan," she stated. "I know some of them, and they will drag themselves out to run the Tunnel to Towers race and other races to raise money for other suffering veterans and firefighters who got hurt on 9/11 and so on… Who have actual problems, actual problems that were basically brought on them by the government."
Journalist Says Michelle Obama Doesn't Have 'Perspective' on the Average American's Problems
"No one, not even people who aren't anywhere near as catastrophically injured as those guys, but especially guys like that don't want to hear about how someone had to reach past her to shake Barack Obama's hand," Kelly insisted. "She has zero perspective for what actual problems are."
As OK! reported, Kelly has criticized Michelle for several weeks now, accusing the Becoming author of being "too depressed" and "negative" about her life to enjoy it after she talked about the tough moments in her marriage to the former president, 63, and raising their two daughters in the spotlight.
Megyn Kelly Thinks the Spouses Aren't a Good Match
Though the parents-of-two recently shut down reports of divorce, Kelly feels Michelle and Barack — who married in 1991 — aren't a good match.
Kelly's comments came on her podcast after Michelle discussed the ups and downs of her relationship.
"I tell people — and folks think this is harsh — it’s, like, 'You’re gonna have a bad decade.' I mean, I’ve been married to my husband for 30-plus years… If the odds were you’re going to be married to your partner for 50 years, and 10 of those years could be bad, you’d sign up for it," Michelle said. "That’s really how it works out.”
Kelly responded by rheotrically asking, "Is it, Michelle? It’s not. I’ve been married for 17 and a half years, and not one was bad. I think she and he married the wrong people."