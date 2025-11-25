or
Michelle Obama Slams Demolition of White House's East Wing: 'I Felt Confusion'

Source: MEGA

Former first lady Michelle Obama slammed the demolition of the White House's East Wing and admitted she felt 'confused' about the decision.

Nov. 25 2025, Published 6:21 p.m. ET

Michelle Obama voiced strong opinions about the decision to demolish the White House’s East Wing in October, which was formerly home to the office of the First Lady.

“It’s not about me. It’s about us and our traditions and what they stand for,” Obama, 61, said during an appearance on “The Jamie Kern Lima Show” on Tuesday, November 25, when asked about the structure’s demolition. “I think in my body, I felt confusion because I’m like, ‘Well, who are we? What do we value and who decides that?’ That’s the thing that’s going through my head a lot lately.”

Michelle Obama Slammed East Wing's Demolition

Photo of Michelle Obama shared her opinions about the East Wing's demolition.
Source: MEGA

Michelle Obama shared her opinions about the East Wing's demolition.

The mother-of-two served as the first lady during her husband Barack Obama’s two terms as president from 2008 to 2016. Michelle was perplexed by the decision, adding that she has become “confused” by modern-day “norms and morals.”

“That’s the part of it that hurts. It’s not the house … it’s who … I’m just trying to understand the assignment,” she recalled. “And so I think I felt a loss for us as a nation.”

Photo of Donald Trump announced the East Wing's demolition in July.
Source: @michelleobama/Instagram

Donald Trump announced the East Wing's demolition in July.

Donald Trump announced in July that the East Wing, which houses the Jacqueline Kennedy Garden and more, would be removed and replaced with a $300 million ballroom.

“The White House is one of the most beautiful and historic buildings in the world, yet the White House is currently unable to host major functions honoring world leaders and other countries without having to install a large and unsightly tent approximately 100 yards away from the main building entrance,” a July press release on the White House website reads. “The White House State Ballroom will be a much-needed and exquisite addition of approximately 90,000 total square feet of ornately designed and carefully crafted space, with a seated capacity of 650 people — a significant increase from the 200-person seated capacity in the East Room of the White House.”

Michelle Obama

The East Wing's Construction Began in October

Photo of The White House demolished the East Wing in October.
Source: MEGA

The White House demolished the East Wing in October.

The four-year project began on October 20, with demolition concluding in only three days. The ballroom is expected to be completed before Trump’s term ends in 2029.

Hillary Clinton Also Slammed the Decision

Photo of Hillary Clinton also slammed the decision to demolish the East Wing of the White House.
Source: MEGA

Hillary Clinton also slammed the decision to demolish the East Wing of the White House.

Hillary Clinton was also vocal about her opposition to demolishing the historical building, slamming the decision in a passionate post on social media.

“It’s not his house. It’s your house. And he’s destroying it,” Hillary, 77, who served as the first lady from 1993 to 2001 alongside her husband, former President Bill Clinton, wrote via X in October.

