Politics Michelle Obama Reveals She Would 'Actively Work Against' Husband Barack Trying to Run for President Again: 'Two Terms Is Enough' Source: Call Her Daddy/YouTube Michelle Obama is not interested in being the first lady again. Allie Fasanella Jan. 21 2026, Published 11:08 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

'There's So Many Talented People Out There'

Source: Call Her Daddy/YouTube Michelle Obama 'hopes' husband Barack wouldn't try to run for a third term.

Repeating her sentiment, Michelle, 62, said, "I would be at home working against it, you know? And maybe a lot of people would be like, 'good, we don't want him anyway.'" "I do believe in the need for new vision, right?" the two-time FLOTUS continued. "I mean the two terms is not just about 'we like them, we want…' it's just like, we're changing and growing so fast..." "This is a hard job," she noted. "And it requires new energy, new vision all the time. New ways of looking at the world, right? So I do believe that eight years is enough. Like, you know, so, and there's so many talented people out there."

Article continues below advertisement

'This New Generation Is Coming Up'

Source: mega 'I do believe that eight years is enough,' the former first lady said.

The Becoming author went on to question why the country would want to "keep going to the same people" and restated her view that "two terms is enough." "It's like, there's all these young smart people who are just looking outside with their ideas," she explained. "As leaders get older and older, you know, the older you get, the just, you just live a different life as an older, established person. And I think there's room for that wisdom, but there's room for new ideas to come in."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'That's Why We Move On'

Source: mega Barack Obama served as president from 2009 to 2017.

"It's just like we've heard and experienced your ideas. This country is constantly evolving. What are the next thoughts?" Michelle expounded. "This new generation is coming up. They travel more, they know more about the world, they're exposed in a different way." She then concluded, "Like, I'm really, really curious about their perspectives on how to fix some of this stuff. Like, we don't have all the answers and that's okay. That's why we move on."

Michelle Obama Addresses Her Comments About a Female Presidency

Source: Call Her Daddy/YouTube Michelle Obama doesn't think America is 'ready' for a female president yet.