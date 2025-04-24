or
Article continues below advertisement
Donald Trump Now Selling 'Trump 2028: Rewrite the Rules' Merchandise After Admitting He Wants to Run for a Third Term

Photo of Donald Trump and an image of Trump 20208 T-shirt.
Source: mega;trumpstore.com

Though a U.S. president is allowed to only serve two terms, Donald Trump is now selling Trump 2028 merchandise on his website.

April 24 2025, Published 5:28 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump wasn't bluffing when he said he may run for a third term in the Oval Office despite a U.S. president being allowed to only legally serve two.

After weeks of claims about his alleged plans, merchandise reading "Trump 2028" has popped up on his personal website, Trumpstore.com.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump rewrite rules merchandise third term
Source: mega

Donald Trump is now selling Trump 2028 merchandise despite not being legally allowed to run for a third term.

Article continues below advertisement

The new collection features a set of two beer koozies for $18 and a red baseball cap for $50.

In addition, there's a navy and red T-shirt available for $50 each, with the tees also reading underneath Trump 2028, "rewrite the rules."

The description for the apparel states, "The future looks bright! Rewrite the rules with the new Trump 2028 t-shirt." The tee is made in America and comes in sizes S-XXL.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump rewrite rules merchandise third term
Source: trumpstore.com

The collection includes a hat, beer koozies and a T-shirt.

Article continues below advertisement

The president, 78, began discussing the idea earlier this year, though he admitted at the National Prayer Breakfast in February that people were telling him he wouldn't be allowed to run again.

"They told me I could [attend] via Skype. I said, 'I’ve been there every year. I’m not doing it via Skype. Instead, I’m going to be there. It’s not that far,'" he told the attendees. "You know, it’s like about two minutes down the road. In fact, it was easier to do this than put up a Skype deal — destroy the White House, putting up all that stuff."

"But no, I want to be here with you. And I have been here with you," the father-of-five continued. "And I do that despite the fact that they say I can’t run again ... Then somebody said, 'I don’t think you can.'"

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump rewrite rules merchandise third term
Source: mega

Trump was also president from 2016-2020.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite the laws in place, White House chief strategist Steve Bannon told Chris Cuomo that he's working with colleagues on how to get around the rules.

When Cuomo asked Bannon during a NewsNation interview if he would ever run in a presidential election himself, Bannon replied, "No, and I’m a firm believer that President Trump will run and win again in 2028, so I’ve already endorsed President Trump."

"A man like this comes along once every century if we’re a little lucky," Bannon continued of the businessman. "We’ve got him now, he’s on fire, and I’m a huge supporter. I wanna see him again in 2028."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump rewrite rules merchandise third term
Source: mega

'We’re working on it. I think we’ll have a couple of alternatives,' Steve Bannon said when asked how Trump could get around the law.

"You know he’s term-limited. How do you think he gets another term?" Cuomo asked.

"We’re working on it. I think we’ll have a couple of alternatives, let’s say that," Bannon vaguely replied. "We’ll see what the definition of term limit is."

