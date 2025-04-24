Donald Trump Now Selling 'Trump 2028: Rewrite the Rules' Merchandise After Admitting He Wants to Run for a Third Term
Donald Trump wasn't bluffing when he said he may run for a third term in the Oval Office despite a U.S. president being allowed to only legally serve two.
After weeks of claims about his alleged plans, merchandise reading "Trump 2028" has popped up on his personal website, Trumpstore.com.
The new collection features a set of two beer koozies for $18 and a red baseball cap for $50.
In addition, there's a navy and red T-shirt available for $50 each, with the tees also reading underneath Trump 2028, "rewrite the rules."
The description for the apparel states, "The future looks bright! Rewrite the rules with the new Trump 2028 t-shirt." The tee is made in America and comes in sizes S-XXL.
The president, 78, began discussing the idea earlier this year, though he admitted at the National Prayer Breakfast in February that people were telling him he wouldn't be allowed to run again.
"They told me I could [attend] via Skype. I said, 'I’ve been there every year. I’m not doing it via Skype. Instead, I’m going to be there. It’s not that far,'" he told the attendees. "You know, it’s like about two minutes down the road. In fact, it was easier to do this than put up a Skype deal — destroy the White House, putting up all that stuff."
"But no, I want to be here with you. And I have been here with you," the father-of-five continued. "And I do that despite the fact that they say I can’t run again ... Then somebody said, 'I don’t think you can.'"
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Despite the laws in place, White House chief strategist Steve Bannon told Chris Cuomo that he's working with colleagues on how to get around the rules.
When Cuomo asked Bannon during a NewsNation interview if he would ever run in a presidential election himself, Bannon replied, "No, and I’m a firm believer that President Trump will run and win again in 2028, so I’ve already endorsed President Trump."
"A man like this comes along once every century if we’re a little lucky," Bannon continued of the businessman. "We’ve got him now, he’s on fire, and I’m a huge supporter. I wanna see him again in 2028."
"You know he’s term-limited. How do you think he gets another term?" Cuomo asked.
"We’re working on it. I think we’ll have a couple of alternatives, let’s say that," Bannon vaguely replied. "We’ll see what the definition of term limit is."