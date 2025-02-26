BREAKING NEWS Michelle Trachtenberg Dead at 39 Following Troubling Social Media Posts Source: MEGA Police sources said Michelle Trachtenberg's death is not being investigated as suspicious.

Article continues below advertisement

Gossip Girl actress Michelle Trachtenberg has tragically passed away at age 39. According to police sources, the TV star — who was famous for her role as Georgina Sparks in the hit CW drama — was found dead in her apartment, though her death is not being investigated as suspicious.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Many users thought Michelle Trachtenberg looked gaunt and frail in recent Instagram posts before her passing.

Article continues below advertisement

According to ABC News, Trachtenberg recently underwent a liver transplant and could have been experiencing complications. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the celeb's cause of death.

Article continues below advertisement

Her shocking passing comes after fans raised concerns for her health due to troubling social media posts. In the uploads, fans thought Trachtenberg appeared gaunt and frail, leading to suspicions she may be using drugs. Amid chatter about the brunette beauty's changing look, her parents assured the public that Trachtenberg was “happy and healthy."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @michelletrachtenberg/Instagram 'ABC News' reported that Michelle Trachtenberg recently underwent a liver transplant.

Article continues below advertisement

In January 2024, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum clapped back at haters who claimed she looked sickly in one of her selfies. “These kids….now adults getting our roots/hair done! Love this girl @vegaalexa 🔎💖,” she captioned the post with fellow child star Alexa PenaVega.

Article continues below advertisement

Users began to leave negative comments about her appearance, including one person who claimed, “Yellowing eyes, hair loss, and sunken features aren't normal for a 38-year-old. You are still gorgeous, so illness can be hard to see. Please get checked out for hormonal/autoimmune/liver disorders.” Another individual wrote, “No offense Michelle, but you are looking a bit haggard. I think people are concerned that it could be health-related. You are still beautiful,” while a third said she looked "unrecognizable."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @michelletrachtenberg/Instagram Fans suspected Michelle Trachtenberg may have had a liver disorder after seeing recent selfies of the star.

Article continues below advertisement

One more person shared, “Michelle u look sick. R u ok?” to which Trachtenberg fired back, "Explain to me how I look sick. Did you lose a calendar and not realize I'm not 14. I'm 38. How sad for you to leave such a comment." The Harriet the Spy lead defended herself in two more uploads.

Article continues below advertisement

“I’ve received several comments recently about my appearance. I have never had plastic surgery. I am happy and healthy. Check yourself haters,” she penned alongside a photo of herself flaunting black and hot pink hair. Accompanied by another selfie, she said, “Fun fact. This is my face. Not malnutrition, no problems. Why do you have you hate? Get a calendar.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA 'Explain to me how I look sick. Did you lose a calendar and not realize I'm not 14,' Michelle Trachtenberg replied to a hater who claimed she looked ill.

Article continues below advertisement

Followers then tried to explain their worries for Trachtenberg in the comments sections. “Nobody is talking about plastic surgery...they are talking about your liver shutting down,” one person pointed out, while another stated, “I think I speak for myself and maybe others who might just be concerned for you and your health…I’m not going to lie…I was wondering if you were ok…didn’t think it in harmful mean way just wanting to make sure your health is good.”