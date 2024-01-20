'Check Yourself, Haters': Michelle Trachtenberg Slams Trolls for Suspecting She Was 'Sick' After 'Unrecognizable' Photo
Is Michelle Trachtenberg ill?
After the Gossip Girl star uploaded a photo alongside actress and pal Alexa Vega, fans took to social media to express their concern for her health. However, Trachtenberg did not seem to appreciate the comments.
“These kids….now adults getting our roots/hair done! Love this girl @vegaalexa 🔎💖,” the Harriet the Spy alum wrote.
In the snap, Trachtenberg appeared to have yellowing eyes and a bald spot, leading her 785 thousand followers to comment on her looks.
“Yellow eyes, are you good?” one person wrote, while another said, “Yellowing eyes, hair loss, and sunken features aren't normal for a 38-year-old. You are still gorgeous, so illness can be hard to see. Please get checked out for hormonal/autoimmune/liver disorders.”
“No offense Michelle, but you are looking a bit haggard. I think people are concerned that it could be health related. You are still beautiful,” a third user penned, as another stated Trachtenberg looked “unrecognizable.”
A fifth person asked, “Michelle u look sick. R u ok?” to which Trachtenberg herself later responded.
"Explain to me how I look sick. Did you lose a calendar and not realize I'm not 14. I'm 38. How sad for you to leave such a comment," the Ice Princess star said.
Trachtenberg then continued to defend herself by uploading two more posts.
The first read, “I’ve received several comments recently about my appearance. I have never had plastic surgery I am happy and healthy. Check yourself haters,” which was accompanied by a selfie showing off the celeb’s black and hot pink hair.
Fans then replied trying to explain the remarks were not out ill will, but instead were because supporters were worried for her.
“Nobody is talking about plastic surgery...they are talking about your liver shutting down,” one person noted, while another added, “I think I speak for myself and maybe others who might just be concerned for you and your health…I’m not going to lie…I was wondering if you were ok…didn’t think it in harmful mean way just wanting to make sure your health is good.”
“If not plastic surgery then drugs,” a third person speculated, while a fourth said, “Calling people haters is weird for being genuinely concerned about you. These are your fans. The only reason you have money and a platform. To call them haters is so TELLING.”
In the second post, Trachtenberg posed in the same clothes with the caption, “Fun fact. This is my face. Not malnutrition no problems. Why do you have you hate? Get a calendar.”
Many replied to this upload in support of the actress, with one user, saying, “It sucksssss being a woman. People complain when you get plastic surgery & complain when youre natural. We can never win. Sending you so much love beautiful ❤️.”
“Y’all, I’m sure she has her own doctors and people who know her and love her personally that would say something if it was needed. Strangers on the internet are none of those groups. She clearly is asking people to stop!” another pointed out, while a third claimed, “Ppl are not used to faces without fillers. You don’t have any. As we age the baby fat in our faces can slowly go away. Cheekbones and jawline will sharpen.”