Michelle Trachtenberg Made Her Final Public Appearance at Christian Siriano Event Just Over 1 Year Before Her Shocking Death
Michelle Trachtenberg's final public appearance before her death was at an event celebrating the 15th anniversary of designer Christian Siriano's fashion brand.
On November 2, 2023, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress was seen at Nic's on Beverly alongside fellow stars such as Alicia Silverstone and Krysten Ritter.
Trachtenberg also took to Instagram to share a few sweet snapshots from the upscale event.
"About last night… standing in front of my beautiful custom painted art piece, a birthday gift from my love @jaymcohen painted for me by the amazing artist @chrisriversart before heading off to celebrate my friend @csiriano, at his 15th anniversary book party!" she captioned a photo of her standing next to a painting. "Thank you Jay and Chris and Christian! More photos to come 💙💋🌹🎨"
Another picture revealed Trachtenberg and Ashlee Simpson Ross leaning in close for a selfie. "Cheeky," the Gossip Girl star captioned the snap.
As OK! previously reported, it was confirmed on Wednesday, February 26, that Trachtenberg was found dead in her apartment by her mother. She was only 39 years old. Although very few details surrounding her passing have been made public, no foul play is suspected at this time.
According to ABC News, sources claimed the actress recently had a liver transplant and could have been suffering complications from the major surgery.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Following her passing, fans took to her Instagram to grieve and remember key moments from her career.
One user wrote, "Thank you for starring in my favorite movie Ice Princess. You inspired me to be passionate and achieve my dreams. Rest in peace🥹I will always remember you," and another person said, "Goodnight, sweet girl. May you rest easy now. 🖤"
A third fan added, "Thank you for your craft. I grew up watching all your work in real time. And was always in aw of your talent. Forever our ice princess ❤️."
Another promised to watch her classic '90s flicks Harriet the Spy and Euro Trip in her honor.
Her Gossip Girl costar Ed Westwick also penned a tribute to the late actress.
"So sad to hear of the passing of @michelletrachtenberg," he captioned a picture of her in the hit teen drama. "Sending prayers."
Melissa Joan Hart also made her own touching post, admitting she was "heartbroken" to hear of her death.
"So young, so talented and so sweet!" she wrote alongside a clip of them in a scene from Clarissa Explains It All. "I think this was about 1992 and the episode was an idea I had about babysitting a total nightmare. But Michelle was nothing like her character and even this young, we got along wonderfully."