NEWS Michelle Trachtenberg Made Her Final Public Appearance at Christian Siriano Event Just Over 1 Year Before Her Shocking Death Source: @michelletrachtenberg/instagram Michelle Trachtenberg attended Christian Siriano's 15th anniversary of his brand in November 2023.

Michelle Trachtenberg's final public appearance before her death was at an event celebrating the 15th anniversary of designer Christian Siriano's fashion brand. On November 2, 2023, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress was seen at Nic's on Beverly alongside fellow stars such as Alicia Silverstone and Krysten Ritter.

Source: MEGA Michelle Trachtenberg passed away at 39 years old.

Trachtenberg also took to Instagram to share a few sweet snapshots from the upscale event. "About last night… standing in front of my beautiful custom painted art piece, a birthday gift from my love @jaymcohen painted for me by the amazing artist @chrisriversart before heading off to celebrate my friend @csiriano, at his 15th anniversary book party!" she captioned a photo of her standing next to a painting. "Thank you Jay and Chris and Christian! More photos to come 💙💋🌹🎨" Another picture revealed Trachtenberg and Ashlee Simpson Ross leaning in close for a selfie. "Cheeky," the Gossip Girl star captioned the snap.

Source: @michelletrachtenberg/instagram Michelle Trachtenberg posed alongside Ashlee Simpson Ross at the Christian Siriano event.

As OK! previously reported, it was confirmed on Wednesday, February 26, that Trachtenberg was found dead in her apartment by her mother. She was only 39 years old. Although very few details surrounding her passing have been made public, no foul play is suspected at this time. According to ABC News, sources claimed the actress recently had a liver transplant and could have been suffering complications from the major surgery.

Source: MEGA Fans flooded Instagram with comments about their favorite films and shows after her death was announced.

Following her passing, fans took to her Instagram to grieve and remember key moments from her career. One user wrote, "Thank you for starring in my favorite movie Ice Princess. You inspired me to be passionate and achieve my dreams. Rest in peace🥹I will always remember you," and another person said, "Goodnight, sweet girl. May you rest easy now. 🖤" A third fan added, "Thank you for your craft. I grew up watching all your work in real time. And was always in aw of your talent. Forever our ice princess ❤️." Another promised to watch her classic '90s flicks Harriet the Spy and Euro Trip in her honor.

Source: MEGA Former costars Ed Westwick and Melissa Joan Hart penned tributes to Michelle Trachtenberg.