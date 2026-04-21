Mick Jagger Had 'Real' Intercourse With Keith Richards' Girlfriend While Filming 'Explicit' Movie Scene, Biography Claims
April 21 2026, Published 5:16 p.m. ET
Mick Jagger was caught in a very intimate moment with Rolling Stones bandmate Keith Richards' girlfriend Anita Pallenberg while they filmed the 1968 film Performance.
Journalist Bob Spitz claimed in his new biography about the famous English rock band how Jagger, 82, and Pallenberg allegedly had "real" intercourse during one scene while shooting.
Keith Richards and Anita Pallenberg Dated for Over 10 Years
Richards, 82, and Pallenberg — who died in 2017 at the age of 75 — dated from 1967 until 1980.
Jagger and the Italian actress were filming a scene with star Michèle Breton when their love affair went down.
“There were lots of drugs on the set fueling the debauchery, including a frisky, communal bathtub scene with Mick, Anita and Michèle,” Spitz penned in his book The Rolling Stones: The Biography.
The author then quoted Rolling Stones cofounder Ian Stewart and alleged the scene in question was shot with real s--.
“When the big s-- scene of the movie was filmed, instead of simulating s-- [Mick and Anita] really got into each other,” Stewart noted to Spitz.
“And although what wound up in the picture was a lot of vague, tumbling bodies in the sheets, nothing explicit, there was a lot of very explicit footage [taken by Anita on her handheld movie camera] of Mick and Anita really s------- — steamy, lusty stuff that was edited into a separate X-rated short feature," he claimed.
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The Scene Never Made the Film's Final Cut
While the sexual scene never made it to the final cut of the crime drama, Warner Bros. producers were flabbergasted over the intense shots.
“After viewing the bathtub scene, they shut down production for a week to decide whether or not to scrap the entire picture,” Spitz wrote.
As a result, Performance did not debut until 1970 and was first released in the United Kingdom before making its way to U.S. cinemas.
When Richards learned of the liaison between his bandmate and his ladylove, he grew furious. “Things grew itchy between Anita and Keith,” Spitz wrote, adding Pallenberg herself once said that “Keith wasn’t pleased.”
She also scribed in her journals how filming the scene with the songwriter actually happened.
“Mick had never done a movie before, and he liked my confidence, and we were spending more time together. I never really fancied him at all, but you spend eight days in bed together, giggling and taking dope just to produce two minutes of film, what do you expect?” she penned. “Keith never spoke about it, he stayed silent, the worst reaction of all.”