OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Mick Jagger
OK LogoNEWS

Mick Jagger at 80 — The Secrets He’s Hiding: Flings With David Bowie, Keith Richards and Rolling Stones' Guitarist Mick Taylor

mick jagger birthday
Source: mega
By:

Jul. 26 2023, Published 5:43 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Rock superstar Mick Jagger is notorious for bedding many of the world’s hottest gals, but a shocking book claimed the Rolling Stones frontman canoodled with dudes, too – including TWO of his bandmates!

A father-of-eight with five different baby mamas, Jagger is a “bisexual icon” who also had trysts with bandmate Keith Richards and Mick Taylor, a Stones guitarist from 1969 to 1974, according to author Lesley-Ann Jones.

In her mind-blowing expose, The Stone Age, Jones claimed Jagger’s had a sweet tooth for guys and dished on a singer’s claim of having a threesome with Mick and David Bowie.

Article continues below advertisement
mick jagger birthday
Source: mega

She said his female bedmates included ex-wife Bianca Jagger, Jerry Hall, Marianne Faithfull, Anita Pallenberg and Marsha Hunt – among many, many others.

She wrote that Pallenberg and Faithfull claimed Jagger, who turns 80 today, crushed on guitarist Richards, 79.

“From when I first met them, I saw Mick was in love with Keith,” Jones quoted Pallenberg as saying – with Faithfull piling on with, “I had an inkling that there was a sexual undercurrent between them. I knew in some part of my head that Mick was bisexual.”

Jagger also bedded guitarist Taylor, the writer claimed.

Article continues below advertisement
mick jagger birthday
Source: mega
MORE ON:
Mick Jagger

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

Jones reported a tattletale claiming Taylor’s ex-wife Rose “found her husband in bed with Mick Jagger.”

In his 2012 book, author Christopher Andersen wrote that members of the band’s entourage “caught the two Micks dozing in bed” and a female lover claimed Jagger was “emotionally raw” after the men broke up.

In 1995, Jagger praised Taylor’s playing and described the musician as “exciting – and he was very pretty.”

Jones believed Jagger chased gals because his fascination for men made him “lack confidence in his masculinity.”

Meanwhile, Jagger is apparently engaged for the third time to Melanie Hamrick. "Melanie was at the American Ballet Theatre and she was telling her friends she was engaged to Mick. She was very clear her ring is an ­engagement ring and she is now his fiancée. Her family also very much understand them to be engaged and are thrilled," a source claimed.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.