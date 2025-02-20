Mick Jagger's Son Deveraux, 8, Rushed to Hospital After Football Accident

In a conversation with The Guardian when he was 80, Jagger — who has a total of eight children — talked about being an older parent to Deveraux.

“You get a bit out of practice – it’s not like riding a bike,” he said. “The more children you have, the more laissez-faire you get about them, to be honest. And it depends on the child – they have their own personalities and you can mould them to a certain extent, but you see their likes and dislikes and encourage them to do things they gravitate towards. It’s fun to have children, at any age. But if you’re working, and always away, you don’t get to enjoy it quite as much.”

He also shared when Deceraux was born, he “wasn’t working so much,” so he was able to spend more time with him.

“And then we had the lockdown – he’s only six, and two of those years I did almost nothing [with the band],” he added.

Jagger's other children are much older than Deveraux, ranging in age from 25 to 54.