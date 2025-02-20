or
Mick Jagger's Son Deveraux, 8, Rushed to Hospital After Football Accident

Photo of Mick Jagger, Melanie Hamrick and Deveraux Octavian Basil
Source: @melhamrick/Instagram

Mick Jagger's son Deveraux Octavian Basil was rushed to the hospital.

Feb. 20 2025, Published 9:38 a.m. ET

Mick Jagger’s son was rushed to the hospital after an accident occurred, Jagger's girlfriend, Melanie Hamrick, shared via social media.

Photo of Deveraux Octavian Basil
Source: @melhamrick/Instagram

Melanie Hamrick showed Deveraux in a cast on her social media page.

Deveraux Octavian Basil, the 8-year-old son the couple share, was shown on Hamrick’s Instagram page in a blue cast, walking with a pair of crutches. “Nothing feels more true — When they hurt, you hurt,” she captioned the snap, including a crying emoji. “He’ll be back playing football again in no time, though!”

Jagger is an older father, as he had Deveraux when he was 73 years old.

His bandmate Keith Richards spoke out about the age difference, stating, “Mick’s a randy old b-----. It’s time for the snip. You can’t be a father at that age. Those poor kids.”

Photo of Mick Jagger and Deveraux Octavian Basil
Source: @melhamrick/instagram

Deveraux is Mick Jagger's youngest child.

In a conversation with The Guardian when he was 80, Jagger — who has a total of eight children — talked about being an older parent to Deveraux.

“You get a bit out of practice – it’s not like riding a bike,” he said. “The more children you have, the more laissez-faire you get about them, to be honest. And it depends on the child – they have their own personalities and you can mould them to a certain extent, but you see their likes and dislikes and encourage them to do things they gravitate towards. It’s fun to have children, at any age. But if you’re working, and always away, you don’t get to enjoy it quite as much.”

He also shared when Deceraux was born, he “wasn’t working so much,” so he was able to spend more time with him.

“And then we had the lockdown – he’s only six, and two of those years I did almost nothing [with the band],” he added.

Jagger's other children are much older than Deveraux, ranging in age from 25 to 54.

Mick Jagger

Photo of Mick Jagger
Source: MEGA

Mick Jagger has eight children.

Although Jagger and Hamrick have been dating for over a decade — having met at a concert he gave in 2014 — she tends to typically focus share her dancing career and photos of her son, rather than her relationship with the Rolling Stones rocker. She also is the author of salacious romance novels involving ballet.

She credits her rockstar hubby for encouraging her to become an author. “I was, like, ‘I want to write a book. I want to write a book,’” she shared with The Times. “And then, finally, he said, ‘Oh my God, write the book!’”

Photo of Melanie Hamrick, Deveraux Octavian Basil and Mick Jagger
Source: @melhamrick/Instagram

Melanie Hamrick credits Mick Jagger with inspiring her to write her books.

“I’m really thankful I found writing,” she added, detailing how she’d retired from her dance company prior to pursuing writing. “I see some dancers holding on when they leave, and you just want them to find peace because some dancers should be ballet dancers and some should move on.”

