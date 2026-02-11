Mick Jagger’s Fiancée Melanie Hamrick Left 'Shaken' After She Was 'Physically Attacked' in London

Article continues below advertisement

Mick Jagger's fiancée, Melanie Hamrick, revealed she was left "shaken" after she was allegedly physically attacked during a night out in London's upscale Mayfair district. The 38-year-old former ballerina took to Instagram on Wednesday, February 11, to share the upsetting news.

"This is incredibly hard to share, but I was physically attacked at Annabel's Mayfair tonight," Hamrick wrote in a candid statement, per a news outlet. She explained that friends who were with her quickly stepped in to protect her during the frightening ordeal. "I'm so thankful to my friends for protecting me. Two people grabbed me from behind and thank god for good people who stepped in to help me," she continued. Hamrick admitted the experience left her emotionally rattled. "I'm shaken, sad and heartbroken that people can treat each other this way," she added. The former dancer, who danced with the American Ballet Theatre for 15 years before retiring in 2019, has been in a relationship with The Rolling Stones frontman, 82, since 2014.

An insider previously opened up about the pair's enduring romance. "Mick has always been impossible to pin down, but with Melanie, it just works," the source shared. "She's never tried to change him; she lets him do his thing and respects that he's his own man." The couple first met in 2014 during a Rolling Stones tour stop in Japan and have been together ever since. Over the years, their bond has only grown stronger, especially after welcoming their son, Devereux. "Of course, they have their son, Devereux. That definitely solidified things between them," the insider added, noting that while the pair are engaged, a wedding may not necessarily be in their future.

Hamrick hasn't just stepped into the role of supportive partner — she's also had a positive influence on the rock legend's lifestyle. "Funnily enough she has actually inspired him to get way healthier," a source shared. "But she did it by example, not pressure." Friends say the former ballerina's disciplined background has quietly rubbed off on Jagger, as he continues to perform well into his 80s. Despite their 44-year age difference — and Jagger's well-documented playboy past — those close to the couple insist their relationship is built on genuine respect. "If you think about others' opinions, no matter where you are in life, you're going to have a problem and you're going to analyze it," Hamrick told The Times in September 2024, brushing off public scrutiny about their romance.

