or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Mick Jagger
OK LogoNEWS

Mick Jagger’s Fiancée Melanie Hamrick Left 'Shaken' After She Was 'Physically Attacked' in London

image of Melanie Hamrick
Source: mega

Mick Jagger’s fiancee, Melanie Hamrick, revealed she was physically attacked outside Annabel’s in London.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 11 2026, Published 11:53 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Mick Jagger's fiancée, Melanie Hamrick, revealed she was left "shaken" after she was allegedly physically attacked during a night out in London's upscale Mayfair district.

The 38-year-old former ballerina took to Instagram on Wednesday, February 11, to share the upsetting news.

Article continues below advertisement

'Shaken'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Melanie Hamrick revealed she was physically attacked during a night out in London’s Mayfair district.
Source: mega

Melanie Hamrick revealed she was physically attacked during a night out in London’s Mayfair district.

"This is incredibly hard to share, but I was physically attacked at Annabel's Mayfair tonight," Hamrick wrote in a candid statement, per a news outlet.

She explained that friends who were with her quickly stepped in to protect her during the frightening ordeal.

"I'm so thankful to my friends for protecting me. Two people grabbed me from behind and thank god for good people who stepped in to help me," she continued.

Hamrick admitted the experience left her emotionally rattled. "I'm shaken, sad and heartbroken that people can treat each other this way," she added.

The former dancer, who danced with the American Ballet Theatre for 15 years before retiring in 2019, has been in a relationship with The Rolling Stones frontman, 82, since 2014.

Article continues below advertisement

Melanie Hamrick's Relationship With Mick Jagger

image of The former ballerina said she was grabbed from behind outside Annabel’s private members’ club.
Source: mega

The former ballerina said she was grabbed from behind outside Annabel’s private members’ club.

An insider previously opened up about the pair's enduring romance.

"Mick has always been impossible to pin down, but with Melanie, it just works," the source shared. "She's never tried to change him; she lets him do his thing and respects that he's his own man."

The couple first met in 2014 during a Rolling Stones tour stop in Japan and have been together ever since. Over the years, their bond has only grown stronger, especially after welcoming their son, Devereux.

"Of course, they have their son, Devereux. That definitely solidified things between them," the insider added, noting that while the pair are engaged, a wedding may not necessarily be in their future.

MORE ON:
Mick Jagger

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

image of Friends stepped in to protect Hamrick during the alleged incident.
Source: mega

Friends stepped in to protect Hamrick during the alleged incident.

Hamrick hasn't just stepped into the role of supportive partner — she's also had a positive influence on the rock legend's lifestyle.

"Funnily enough she has actually inspired him to get way healthier," a source shared. "But she did it by example, not pressure."

Friends say the former ballerina's disciplined background has quietly rubbed off on Jagger, as he continues to perform well into his 80s.

Despite their 44-year age difference — and Jagger's well-documented playboy past — those close to the couple insist their relationship is built on genuine respect.

"If you think about others' opinions, no matter where you are in life, you're going to have a problem and you're going to analyze it," Hamrick told The Times in September 2024, brushing off public scrutiny about their romance.

image of Hamrick admitted she was left shaken and heartbroken following the frightening ordeal.
Source: mega

Hamrick admitted she was left shaken and heartbroken following the frightening ordeal.

The insider also emphasized that Hamrick has always maintained her independence.

"Don't forget she was working as a professional ballerina when she and Mick met," the source explained. "She's now retired from dancing and is working as a choreographer. She's very much her own woman with her own life and passions that don't revolve around him, and Mick respects that so much."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.