Mick Jagger's 37-Year-Old Fiancée Melanie Hamrick ‘Lets Him Do His Thing’ in Their Relationship: 'He's His Own Man'
The Rolling Stones' frontman Mick Jagger is turning heads this awards season, proudly flaunting his enduring romance with fiancée Melanie Hamrick.
"Mick has always been impossible to pin down, but with Melanie, it just works," the insider spilled. "She's never tried to change him; she lets him do his thing and respects that he's his own man."
The rock icon, now 81, has been in a blissful relationship with the 37-year-old Hamrick for nearly a decade.
Their paths first crossed in 2014 during a Rolling Stones tour stop in Japan, where a budding afternoon romance began amidst her performances as a professional ballerina with the American Ballet Theatre.
The duo later welcomed their son, Deveraux Jagger, now 8, and they recently confirmed their engagement but admitted that marriage may not be likely.
"Of course they have their son, Deveraux. That definitely solidified things between them," the insider added, highlighting how family life has created "this shared focus," keeping their connection strong over the years.
And Melanie isn't just fulfilling the role of a loving partner — she's also on a mission to keep Mick in great shape as he navigates his 80s.
- Meg Ryan is 'Past the Point' of Wanting to Give John Mellencamp Relationship Another Shot: Insider
- John Mellencamp Makes Rare Confession About His Relationship With Ex-Fiancée Meg Ryan
- Mick Jagger’s Fiancée Melanie Hamrick Says Wedding May Never Happen After Confirming Engagement: 'Too Afraid to Change Anything'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"Funnily enough she has actually inspired him to get way healthier," the source explained, "but she did it by example, not pressure."
Despite the notable 44-year age gap and Mick's notorious playboy past, those close to the couple affirm that their partnership rests firmly on mutual admiration and respect.
"If you think about others' opinions, no matter where you are in life, you're going to have a problem and you're going to analyze it," Melanie told The Times in September 2024.
"Don't forget she was working as a professional ballerina when she and Mick met," the insider clarified. "She's now retired from dancing and is working as a choreographer. She's very much her own woman with her own life and passions that don't revolve around him, and Mick respects that so much."
The dynamic duo has been increasingly confident in their public outings, most notably spotted on a romantic date night before the Oscars in February at the star-studded Chanel and Charles Finch gathering at the Beverly Hills Hotel's Polo Lounge in L.A.
"She's also very publicity shy; she's not in this for fame or attention, and that is a massive draw for Mick," the insider explained. "There's no need for big public displays; he never worries about being used."