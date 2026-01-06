NEWS Disheveled Mickey Rourke, 73, Checks Into Hotel With His Dog Following Eviction Notice Source: mega Mickey Rourke was spotted checking into a hotel on January 4, weeks after he was served with an eviction notice for not paying his rent. Allie Fasanella Jan. 5 2026, Published 7:35 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Mickey Rourke was seen checking into a West Hollywood, Calif., hotel with his dog on Sunday, January 4, weeks after it was reported the former '80s heartthrob was served with an eviction notice. On the same day Rourke was photographed loading his belongings into a hotel room, a GoFundMe campaign was launched asking fans of the former actor for help so he can "stay in his home." The fundraiser created by the assistant to Kimberly Hines, Rourke’s manager of nine years, said it was set up with his "full permission to help cover immediate housing-related expenses and prevent" his eviction.

Mickey Rourke Owes $59,100 in Unpaid Rent

Source: mega A U-Haul truck was seen at Mickey Rourke's former rental home on Monday, January 5.

Per documents filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court in December 2025, the controversial actor-turned-wrestler, 73, was given a three-day notice to settle up his unpaid rent or be booted from the premises. At the time, he allegedly owed $59,100 on the three-bedroom property, which he'd been renting since March for $5,200 per month. The Angel Heart star seemingly came to some sort of agreement, as he was photographed at the Los Angeles residence on Thursday, January 1.

'Fame Does Not Protect Against Hardship'

Source: mega A GoFundMe campaign was launched on the former actor's behalf.

The GoFundMe set a goal of $100,000 and has already raised almost $84,000. "Mickey Rourke is an icon — but his trajectory, as painful as it is, is also a deeply human one," the campaign read. "It is the story of someone who gave everything to his work, took real risks, and paid real costs. Fame does not protect against hardship, and talent does not guarantee stability."

Source: mega Presumed friends appeared to be helping Mickey Rourke move out of his home.

It continued, "Any donation, no matter the size, will make a real difference. And if you’re not able to contribute, sharing this page is a huge help and deeply appreciated. Thank you so much for your kindness, compassion, and support." Presumed friends of Rourke were spotted piling bags and boxes of his things from his rental home into a U-Haul truck on Monday, January 5.

Source: mega Mickey Rourke had his dog with him as he checked into the hotel.

Outside of the hotel on Sunday, the Golden Globe winner looked worse for wear with drooping jeans and a bandaged thumb. He also donned a wig under a cowboy hat, covering the bald head he was recently spotted donning at his former home. The Rumble Fish actor appeared noticeably gaunt as he was seen holding his dog.

Mickey Rourke's 'Homophobic' JoJo Siwa Controversy

Source: mega Mickey Rourke was booted from 'Celebrity Big Brother U.K.' in April 2025.