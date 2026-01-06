Disheveled Mickey Rourke, 73, Checks Into Hotel With His Dog Following Eviction Notice
Jan. 5 2026, Published 7:35 p.m. ET
Mickey Rourke was seen checking into a West Hollywood, Calif., hotel with his dog on Sunday, January 4, weeks after it was reported the former '80s heartthrob was served with an eviction notice.
On the same day Rourke was photographed loading his belongings into a hotel room, a GoFundMe campaign was launched asking fans of the former actor for help so he can "stay in his home."
The fundraiser created by the assistant to Kimberly Hines, Rourke’s manager of nine years, said it was set up with his "full permission to help cover immediate housing-related expenses and prevent" his eviction.
Mickey Rourke Owes $59,100 in Unpaid Rent
Per documents filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court in December 2025, the controversial actor-turned-wrestler, 73, was given a three-day notice to settle up his unpaid rent or be booted from the premises.
At the time, he allegedly owed $59,100 on the three-bedroom property, which he'd been renting since March for $5,200 per month.
The Angel Heart star seemingly came to some sort of agreement, as he was photographed at the Los Angeles residence on Thursday, January 1.
'Fame Does Not Protect Against Hardship'
The GoFundMe set a goal of $100,000 and has already raised almost $84,000.
"Mickey Rourke is an icon — but his trajectory, as painful as it is, is also a deeply human one," the campaign read. "It is the story of someone who gave everything to his work, took real risks, and paid real costs. Fame does not protect against hardship, and talent does not guarantee stability."
It continued, "Any donation, no matter the size, will make a real difference. And if you’re not able to contribute, sharing this page is a huge help and deeply appreciated. Thank you so much for your kindness, compassion, and support."
Presumed friends of Rourke were spotted piling bags and boxes of his things from his rental home into a U-Haul truck on Monday, January 5.
Outside of the hotel on Sunday, the Golden Globe winner looked worse for wear with drooping jeans and a bandaged thumb.
He also donned a wig under a cowboy hat, covering the bald head he was recently spotted donning at his former home.
The Rumble Fish actor appeared noticeably gaunt as he was seen holding his dog.
Mickey Rourke's 'Homophobic' JoJo Siwa Controversy
Rourke's eviction situation comes less than a year after he was forced to leave the Celebrity Big Brother U.K. house after just six days due to "unacceptable" behavior.
Rourke made homophobic remarks directed at JoJo Siwa, 22, during his brief stint in April, dissing the singer's sexuality in one episode.
After declaring he would "vote the lesbian out real quick," he used the British slang term for a cigarette, stating, "I need a f--," before gesturing to Siwa and quipping, "I'm not talking to you."
He also brought Siwa to tears after telling her, "If I stay longer than four days, you won’t be gay anymore."