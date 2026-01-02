Frail Mickey Rourke, 73, Looks Unrecognizable While Accepting Taco Bell Delivery at Home He Faces Eviction From

Article continues below advertisement

Mickey Rourke is a far cry from his former self. Per new photos obtained by an outlet, the former '80s heartthrob, now 73, looked frail as he grabbed Taco Bell delivery from the doorstep of his Los Angeles home on Thursday, January 1. Sporting a bald head and gaunt appearance, Rourke was dressed in a shabby sweater and leggings as he picked up his food.

Mickey Rourke Is Facing Eviction

The controversial former actor-turned-wrestler's rare sighting comes after it was reported he would be forced to vacate his home if he didn't pay back his overdue rent. Documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court in December 2025 revealed Rourke was given a three-day notice to settle up or be booted from the premises. At the time, he allegedly owed just over $59,000 on the three-bedroom property, which he'd been renting since March for $5,200 per month.

According to the complaint, someone attempted to serve Rourke with the three-day notice on December 18. When it was discovered he wasn't at home, the document was left outside the house. The plaintiff, Eric T. Goldie, also wants the former Hollywood bad boy to pay for his attorney fees.

Mickey Rourke's 'Homophobic' JoJo Siwa Attack

The lawsuit comes less than a year after the Angel Heart star was forced to leave the Celebrity Big Brother U.K. house after just six days due to "unacceptable" behavior. Rourke made homophobic remarks directed at JoJo Siwa, 22, during his brief stint in April, dissing the singer's sexuality in one episode. After declaring he would "vote the lesbian out real quick," he used the British slang term for a cigarette, stating, "I need a f--," before gesturing to Siwa and quipping, "I'm not talking to you." He also brought Siwa to tears after telling her, "If I stay longer than four days, you won’t be gay anymore."

