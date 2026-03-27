Disgraced Middle School Teacher Accused of Having Sexual Relations With Young Student in Classroom and Car

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A middle school teacher in New Jersey was arrested this week after a former student told authorities she had s-- with him. Ashley Fisler, 36, is facing charges of sexual assault of a minor, endangering the welfare of a minor and official misconduct of a public servant, according to authorities. Per a press release, the former Orchard Valley Middle School social studies teacher allegedly engaged in sexual relations with the underage student, who is now an adult, in her classroom and car.

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Ashley Fishler Sent Nude Photos to Underage Boy

Source: Washington Township School District Texts were found between Ashley Fisler and the victim.

While the alleged sexual encounters took place in 2021, the victim didn't report the incidents until January 2026. Per a probable cause affidavit obtained by People, authorities conducted a "forensic analysis of digital devices" belonging to the student and discovered "numerous text messages between the victim and Ashley Fisler…which confirmed the existence of a sexual relationship between them." "In addition, multiple nude photographs of Ashley Fisler were identified as having been sent to the victim," it stated. The affidavit also revealed that Fisler has "denied the allegations made against her by the victim."

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Source: Facebook/Ashley Sulla Fisler Ashley Fisler is denying the accusations.

The former educator, who has not worked at the middle school since April 2023, reportedly made her first court appearance via video on Friday, March 27. She will remain in custody until her bail hearing on April 1. Fisler faces up to 20 years in prison for each first-degree charge, and 10 years for each second-degree charge, per prosecutors. Her lawyer, Rocco Cipparone, told The New York Post on Friday that his client intends to "aggressively present a defense to those charges."

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Ashley Fisler Was Seemingly Happily Married

Source: Facebook/Ashley Sulla Fisler Ashley Fisler is seemingly still married.

In a March 2022 Facebook post, she can be seen kissing a man presumed to be her husband, Albert Sulla. Three years prior, Sulla posted a video of himself proposing in her classroom. "Miss Sulla said yes!" he wrote alongside footage showing himself getting down on one knee to pop the question before her students and other teachers. It's unclear whether the couple is still married at this time.

Source: Albert Sulla/Facebook Ashley Fisler got engaged at school in 2019.