or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > True Crime > sexual assault
OK LogoTRUE CRIME NEWS

Disgraced Middle School Teacher Accused of Having Sexual Relations With Young Student in Classroom and Car

photo of ashley fisler
Source: Linkedin/Ashley Fisler

Ashley Fisler was arrested on Thursday, March 26.

March 27 2026, Published 3:50 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

A middle school teacher in New Jersey was arrested this week after a former student told authorities she had s-- with him.

Ashley Fisler, 36, is facing charges of sexual assault of a minor, endangering the welfare of a minor and official misconduct of a public servant, according to authorities.

Per a press release, the former Orchard Valley Middle School social studies teacher allegedly engaged in sexual relations with the underage student, who is now an adult, in her classroom and car.

Article continues below advertisement

Ashley Fishler Sent Nude Photos to Underage Boy

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Texts were found between Ashley Fisler and the victim.
Source: Washington Township School District

Texts were found between Ashley Fisler and the victim.

While the alleged sexual encounters took place in 2021, the victim didn't report the incidents until January 2026.

Per a probable cause affidavit obtained by People, authorities conducted a "forensic analysis of digital devices" belonging to the student and discovered "numerous text messages between the victim and Ashley Fisler…which confirmed the existence of a sexual relationship between them."

"In addition, multiple nude photographs of Ashley Fisler were identified as having been sent to the victim," it stated.

The affidavit also revealed that Fisler has "denied the allegations made against her by the victim."

Article continues below advertisement

image of Ashley Fisler is denying the accusations.
Source: Facebook/Ashley Sulla Fisler

Ashley Fisler is denying the accusations.

The former educator, who has not worked at the middle school since April 2023, reportedly made her first court appearance via video on Friday, March 27. She will remain in custody until her bail hearing on April 1.

Fisler faces up to 20 years in prison for each first-degree charge, and 10 years for each second-degree charge, per prosecutors.

Her lawyer, Rocco Cipparone, told The New York Post on Friday that his client intends to "aggressively present a defense to those charges."

MORE ON:
sexual assault

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Ashley Fisler Was Seemingly Happily Married

image of Ashley Fisler is seemingly still married.
Source: Facebook/Ashley Sulla Fisler

Ashley Fisler is seemingly still married.

In a March 2022 Facebook post, she can be seen kissing a man presumed to be her husband, Albert Sulla.

Three years prior, Sulla posted a video of himself proposing in her classroom.

"Miss Sulla said yes!" he wrote alongside footage showing himself getting down on one knee to pop the question before her students and other teachers.

It's unclear whether the couple is still married at this time.

image of Ashley Fisler got engaged at school in 2019.
Source: Albert Sulla/Facebook

Ashley Fisler got engaged at school in 2019.

Fisler's arrest comes shortly after another married teacher confessed to having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old student.

Madeline Gregory, 29, who was also a church youth group leader, was arrested in Washington state on March 16, and appeared in court the next day.

She, too, had sexual encounters with the underage boy on school grounds, including in her classroom closet.

The victim reportedly claimed to have at first been excited about the disturbing relationship but eventually started to feel ashamed, knowing it was not right and attempted to "end the relationship many times."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.