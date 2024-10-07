'The Mighty Ducks' Star Shaun Weiss Hits the Ice Rink for the First Time in Nearly 30 Years to Film Commercial: Watch
After overcoming a rough patch, Shaun Weiss is back on his feet and on the ice!
The Mighty Ducks star returned to the rink for the first time in almost 30 years to shoot a commercial for odor eliminator spray FunkAway.
"This new ad campaign really stinks! I had the best time back out on the ice and only hit my a-- once!" the actor, 45, joked. "Falling down during this commercial shoot reminded me of day 1 of training camp on the Mighty Ducks when we lied to producers that we all knew how to skate and play hockey!"
FunkAway helps get any bad smells out of things you can't put in a washing machine, such as your vehicle, sports gear and pet beds.
The commercial — which was put together by Zack Teperman and his agency ZTPR and filmed by Hunter Franklin of Brotherdale Creative — took place in Nolensville, Tenn., at Gary Force Acura Ice Arena.
"I was reluctant but FunkAway and Teperman made me an offer I couldn't refuse," Weiss noted. "Skating at 45 is a lot different from 15. I was exhausted just from lacing up my skates. It was like getting bar mitzvah'd all over again. I have a lot more respect for Bombay now."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Also at the shoot was Trevor Holmes from American Idol, NHL rinkside reporter Kate Pettersen, Christian singer Tommy Iceland and hockey player Allie LaCombe.
In addition to the new ad, Weiss is currently writing a memoir while traveling the country doing stand-up comedy.
Aside from the Mighty Ducks trilogy in the '90s, Weiss had guest roles in Boy Meets World, Freaks and Geeks and Charles in Charge. He also starred in the 1995 comedic flick Heavyweights.
After taking a hiatus from acting, he appeared in the 2023 Christian drama Jesus Revolution.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Five percent of funds from FunkAway purchased with the promo code MightyDucks33 on Amazon will be donated to the San Fernando rescue mission.
"I used to utilize their services when I was homeless," shared Weiss, who struggled with substance abuse in the past. "Showers, food, clothes. And they recently built tiny homes communities that have made a huge impact on the homeless population."