NEWS Miist’s Two Surprise Guests at the Grammy® Awards Will Never Forget It Miist invites two aspiring musicians to join her at the Grammys

Article continues below advertisement

With legends like Taylor Swift, John Legend, and Lady Gaga in the house, the two most excited Grammy goers this year might have been the two guests of Miist, the talented artist whose presence continues to explode onto the music and now podcast scene. In parallel with her electrifying rise in 2024 after the release of her first album, Miist quickly qualified as a member of The Recording Academy. Ǫuite unexpectedly, she was submitted for “Best New Artist” and “Best Pop Duo” with Narada Michael Walden.

Article continues below advertisement

The music industry took notice of this inspiring artist late last year when Miist became the first native Chinese artist to have a top #25 Billboard AC Hit. Produced by legendary producer Narada Michael Walden, “Move Your Body Slowly,” was the #1 Indie song AC in the USA and #26 on Billboard AC followed by “It’s Too Late To Love You” at #21 Billboard AC. Her hot upcoming Latin single “Let The Music Fill You”, produced by Tony Succar, and the English version produced by Narada Michael Walden are scheduled for release in March 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Miist has committed to writing meaningful songs and to “use my voice in every way that I can to change the way we look at, and treat, each other.” Accordingly, Miist decided to not only attend the Grammys on Feb. 2, but she committed to offering her two guest Grammy tickets to aspiring young musicians. After going through the stacks of Facebook & Instagram comments, Miist chose aspiring musicians Spencer Bauer, 19, of Utah, and Zoe Tibbs, a musical theatre major from central Florida. “I was super excited,” said Zoe, who along with Bauer flew into Los Angeles to attend the Grammys with Miist. “I could not be more thrilled to share the spotlight with these two incredible young musicians,” said Miist.

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

“Honestly, seeing everyone and meeting so many new music industry professionals was exciting for me,” said Miist, “so I think for them I hope it was an experience they will never forget.’ Zoe began learning music at the age of 5 at her mother’s urging. “She thought I was anti- social,” says Zoe. Now majoring in musical theatre, Tibbs said she wrote her first song at 12 and has released four, including “Your Love” and “Why Are You Leaving Me.” “I made as many connections as possible,” said Zoe, who was grateful for the experience. “Miist is one of the sweetest most authentic people I’ve every met,” said Zoe. “Emphasis on authentic,” said Zoe. “That she felt it in her heart to invite two people to the Grammys, that just doesn’t happen every day.” Her other guest, Spencer, is a walking, and musical miracle. Bauer was born with “arthrogryposis,” a rare genetic deformity at birth in which your hands and feet are backward. When Spencer was born, both feet faced backward, and his right hand was on his left arm and vice versa. To make matters worse, at birth, his deformed arms were stuck to his stomach and wouldn’t move. “I have a very short internal rubber band,” says Spencer. So short that doctors had given up on him until his mother built a ring that, as an infant, he eventually was able to grab. This gave doctors hope, he said, “and saved my life.”

Article continues below advertisement

“It was a very hard childhood,” he said. “When you’re different, you can expect the bullies.” Surgeons cut off his feet and reattached them correctly while years of physical therapy have allowed him to learn to play the piano using his unique hands. At 19, he has become an accomplished musician. “I’ve learned that I have it better than many. I can walk. I can breathe, I can read music, and have played piano since the age of 8,” he said. He plays pop, rock, and classical music. “This is super exciting,” said Spencer, saying that attending the Grammy Awards was a dream come true. Miist and her special guests attended the Premier ceremony at the Peacock Theatre, then walked over to the Crypto.com arena for the national telecast and nighttime Grammy Awards ceremony. The young musicians also got a taste of the after-parties around the city.

Article continues below advertisement

With Grammy® Award winners mixed among hundreds from the overall music community, artists performed, shmoozed, and made many new friends. “It was amazing,” said Zoe, who like Spencer, was wide-eyed the entire night as the music flowed amid the majestic spires of a former Roman Catholic Cathedral where the party was held.