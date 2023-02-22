Mik Zenon: Take A Look Behind The Scenes Of A Favorite #Life Hacks Social Media Star

Remember in grade school when you might have thought your math teachers were crazy or mean because they would deduct points if you failed to show your work in an equation?

Former math teacher Mik Zenon has no intention of holding himself any less accountable to those meticulous standards now that he has left the classroom behind to become a social media star of affiliate marketing for Amazon.

Knowing that many people may marvel at how he transitioned, Zenon is ready not just to pull back the curtain on his life in exceptionally personable product reviews but to give a guided tour of his day-to-day work for anyone interested in similarly changing their financial life.

It all started with counting of a different sort. After a decade in the teaching world, Zenon began to keep an internal ledger not just of the money he was making but the irreplaceable minutes of his life he was trading to make it.