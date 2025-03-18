Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough Share Their Hardcore Workout Routine: Photo
Journalist Mika Brzezinski is back and swinging into action after an inspiring stint covering an overseas women’s summit! The 57-year-old sensation shared an early-morning couples workout with husband Joe Scarborough, and it’s as intense as it sounds.
“First day back – couples workout. Ouch,” Brzezinski posted on Instagram, adding the hashtags: “jetlag,” “startagain” and “resilience" to the post.
Brzezinski gave followers a glimpse into her fitness routine with her husband through a series of fun snapshots. One particularly striking photo captured her on a jump box, her athletic prowess on full display while Scarborough, 61, worked hard on the floor below.
In another, Brzezinski rocked stylish black sunglasses while sprawled out beside Scarborough, clearly feeling the burn. The last shot showed her goofy side as she posed with an orange dumbbell pressed to her cheek.
Fans couldn’t get enough. Social media was ablaze with compliments for the duo's commitment to health and each other. “Hey, I dig you and Joe. Rock on,” one fan declared, while another swooned, “You and Joe are my dream first couple!”
As if that wasn’t enough to fuel their new year, the Morning Joe co-hosts recently welcomed a new addition to their family — a stunning ponytail palm plant! Brzezinski shared her excitement with fans, stating, “Happy SUNday. I am obsessed with my ponytail palm. Her name is Serratcha.”
In the spirit of love, she and Scaroborugh have also been sharing sweet moments together, proving that their relationship thrives both on and off-screen.
In May 2024, Scarborough left Brzezinski absolutely thrilled when he surprised her for her birthday by inviting Dan Kilcoyne, President and CEO of Mini Melts Ice Cream, to join the Morning Joe episode.
“So, Joe arranged this whole entire thing,” Kilcoyne revealed about the big birthday surprise. Scarborough added with a chuckle how Brzezinski's sweet tooth gets the better of her. “On weekend mornings, she’ll wake me up at 5 or 5:15... but I’ll tell you at night, when she’s half asleep, she’ll go, ‘I need Mini Melts.’”
Brzezinski and Scarborough, who tied the knot in 2018 after first meeting in 2007, balance their busy lives while embracing their personal journeys together.