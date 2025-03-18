Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough Share Their Hardcore Workout Routine: Photo

Journalist Mika Brzezinski is back and swinging into action after an inspiring stint covering an overseas women’s summit! The 57-year-old sensation shared an early-morning couples workout with husband Joe Scarborough , and it’s as intense as it sounds.

“First day back – couples workout. Ouch,” Brzezinski posted on Instagram , adding the hashtags: “jetlag,” “startagain” and “resilience" to the post.