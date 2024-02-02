Joe Biden Seeks Advice From Joe Scarborough After Becoming 'Obsessed' With His Show 'Morning Joe': Source
President Joe Biden is a regular viewer of the MSNBC morning show Morning Joe — to the extent that senior White House aides seek guest spots on the program to potentially influence the president.
The revelation comes from a recent Axios report by Alex Thompson, titled Inside Biden's Obsession With Morning Joe, which provides fascinating insights into the president's media diet.
In contrast to former President Donald Trump's well-known obsession with Fox News, little has been said about Biden's media preferences until now. It turns out that Morning Joe is the one show he aims to never miss. He values it so much that he allegedly seeks the advice of co-host Joe Scarborough through regular phone calls.
According to the report, White House aides are strategically booked between 7 and 7:40 a.m. ET on Morning Joe, as this is when the president is most likely to be watching.
Thompson reports that Biden often calls Scarborough, a former Republican congressman turned vocal critic of Trump, to get his perspective on various issues and sometimes to vent about media coverage.
Throughout the day, Biden allegedly asks his staff whether they saw any stories, polls, or segments covered on the show.
He has even included regular show contributors, such as reporter Mike Barnicle, foreign policy expert Richard Haass, and historian Jon Meacham, in off-the-record conversations with policy experts. The president values their insight and has consulted with them on multiple occasions, assisting in the crafting of his speeches.
Scarborough has not been shy about criticizing Biden. He has called out the Biden campaign for not attacking Trump more aggressively and has revealed that every Democrat he has privately spoken to believes Biden is "too old" to run for reelection, although none will express this sentiment on air.
The Axios report also sheds light on Vice President Kamala Harris' media preferences. It is reported that she hosted a private dinner for Scarborough and his co-host and wife, Mika Brzezinski.
Additionally, Harris is said to have an obsession with Fox News' The Five and other programs.
As OK! previously reported, Scarborough recently slammed House Speaker Mike Johnson and House Republicans as "election deniers."
Scarborough pointed out that Trump criticized potential Speaker of the House candidate Tom Emmer because he "didn't go along with the lie" about the 2020 election.
"So, Donald Trump has his guy. He has the anti-democracy guy sitting in the speaker’s chair," he continued. "I mean, I saw some press conference, just a clip where a reporter asked a question, but he started screaming ... What fools. Who do they think we are? Who do they think… Do they think Americans are that stupid?"