Joe Biden Seeks Advice From Joe Scarborough After Becoming 'Obsessed' With His Show 'Morning Joe': Source

According to the report, White House aides are strategically booked between 7 and 7:40 a.m. ET on Morning Joe, as this is when the president is most likely to be watching.

Thompson reports that Biden often calls Scarborough, a former Republican congressman turned vocal critic of Trump, to get his perspective on various issues and sometimes to vent about media coverage.

Throughout the day, Biden allegedly asks his staff whether they saw any stories, polls, or segments covered on the show.

He has even included regular show contributors, such as reporter Mike Barnicle, foreign policy expert Richard Haass, and historian Jon Meacham, in off-the-record conversations with policy experts. The president values their insight and has consulted with them on multiple occasions, assisting in the crafting of his speeches.