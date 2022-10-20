Former Vice President Mike Pence Says He May Not Vote For Ex-President Donald Trump In 2024

TP no more?

Less than two years after leaving office, it seems former Vice President Mike Pence may finally be done with his ticketmate-turned-foe, ex-President​​ Donald Trump, revealing that he might not cast a ballot in favor of the real estate mogul come 2024.

On Wednesday, October 19, the former VPOTUS addressed students at Georgetown University’s Institute of Politics in Washington D.C., sharing that despite serving as second-in-command throughout the Trump administration, there “might be somebody else” he would “prefer” to hold the title of Commander-in-Chief over his former boss.