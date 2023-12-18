OK Magazine
Proud Sober Dad! Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino’s Cutest Moments With His Kids in 15 Clicks

mike the situation sorrentinos cutest moments with his kids
Source: @mikethesituation/Instagram
Dec. 18 2023, Published 7:05 a.m. ET

Daddy Situation Cuddled With Baby Situation

mike the situation sorrentino and his kids
Source: @mikethesituation/Instagram

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino wrapped his arm around his child Romeo Reign Sorrentino while cutely smiling at the camera. “My biggest flex is being a sober dad,” he wrote in the caption to celebrate another milestone in his life.

They Are Ready for Baby No. 3

mike the situation sorrentino and his kids
Source: @mikethesituation/Instagram

Mike uploaded an adorable photo of himself with his babies at the beach after announcing they will be welcoming baby No. 3.

“The Situation is now the multiplication,” he said, referring to their growing family.

Daddy Situation Is a Dedicated Father

mike the situation sorrentino and his kids
Source: @mikethesituation/Instagram

During an outing in Boca Raton, Mike carried baby Romeo.

He declared in the caption, “Being a dad is my most important role. If I fail at this I fail at everything.”

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Shared How to Love One’s Self

mike the situation sorrentino and his kids
Source: @mikethesituation/Instagram

The proud father held Romeo, who looked delighted as he held onto some lollipops. He reminded everyone that as a sober dad, his “greatest act of self-love was getting sober.”

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Dedicated His Quality Time With His Kids

mike the situation sorrentino and his kids
Source: @mikethesituation/Instagram

Mike quoted Don Vito Corleone in the caption of the snap featuring Romeo and Mia Bella Elizabeth Sorrentino. The father wore a dark-colored hoodie, while the siblings looked cute in their matching pajamas.

“A man who doesn’t spend time with his family can never be a real man,” said the line.

Another One!

mike the situation sorrentino and his kids
Source: @mikethesituation/Instagram

In September, Mike and Lauren shared the baby news again using a black infant’s clothing that showed the text, “Mommy’s Having a 3rd Situation.”

Daddy Situation and Baby Situation Debuted Their Haircuts

mike the situation sorrentino and his kids
Source: @mikethesituation/Instagram

Mike and Romeo had a haircut date in August.

They Had a Hot Summer

mike the situation sorrentino and his kids
Source: @mikethesituation/Instagram
The 41-year-old TV personality spoke about his biggest flex again as he shared a sneak peek of his pool outing with baby Romeo.

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Celebrated His Best Birthday Ever

mike the situation sorrentino and his kids
Source: @mikethesituation/Instagram

In July, the Jersey Shore alum donned a casual top and shorts while carrying his son for a birthday picture.

He Went Out With His Haircut Buddy Again

mike the situation sorrentino and his kids
Source: @mikethesituation/Instagram

Mike will never be bored during his haircut sessions since Romeo keeps him company all the time.

Daddy Situation With His Princess Situation

mike the situation sorrentino and his kids
Source: @mikethesituation/Instagram

The former Dancing With the Stars contestant posed for a lovable photo with his daughter, who was wearing a massive purple headband and a matching dress.

It’s Bath Time!

mike the situation sorrentino and his kids
Source: @mikethesituation/Instagram

“Being a good dad starts with being a good man,” he wrote in a photo of himself carrying his son after a bath.

He Marked His Sobriety Anniversary

mike the situation sorrentino and his kids
Source: @mikethesituation/Instagram

Aside from Christmas 2022, Mike also celebrated his seventh year of sobriety while wearing a Santa Claus costume. He also posed with Lauren and their pals to mark the special day.

Mike ‘The Situation Sorrentino With Baby Boss!

mike the situation sorrentino and his kids
Source: @mikethesituation/Instagram

Daddy Situation and baby Romeo got matching outfits to attend a wedding at the Legacy Castle in Pompton Plains, N.J.

Mike ‘The Situation Sorrentino Gave Heartfelt Advice

mike the situation sorrentino and his kids
Source: @mikethesituation/Instagram

While donning his curly hairdo, Mike took a selfie with his growing son, Romeo.

“May you soon meet the reason why God did not allow you to settle,” he reminded his followers.

