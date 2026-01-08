or
Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Strips Down to Show Off His Abs on Sherri Shepherd’s Talk Show: Watch

Photo of Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino
Source: MEGA; SherriShowTV/YouTube

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino revealed his abs and shared fitness tips on ‘Sherri.'

Profile Image

Jan. 8 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino created quite the buzz on the set of Sherri when he unveiled his impressive abs during a recent appearance with his wife, Lauren Sorrentino.

The couple joined Sherri Shepherd on the January 5 episode of the talk show, where the host didn’t hold back her excitement over Sorrentino's physique. "I saw your abs on this billboard in Times Square. Are you trying to rebrand the dad bod?" she asked with a playful grin.

image of Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino appeared on ‘Sherri’ with his wife, Lauren.
Source: MEGA

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino appeared on ‘Sherri’ with his wife, Lauren.

Sitting next to Lauren on the couch, Mike was quick to share a glimpse into their home life. "Mom and Dad are having some very quality mom-and-dad time," he joked, reflecting on their busy schedule as parents.

image of Mike Sorrentino discussed his family life and shared fitness tips on the show.
Source: SherriShowTV/YouTube

Mike Sorrentino discussed his family life and shared fitness tips on the show.

But Sherri wanted more. With her signature enthusiasm, she prompted Mike to demonstrate some fitness tips. "I just want to ask you this before you go, because, Mike, I've been working on my core," Sherri said. "Would you mind taking your shirt off and showing me some exercise tips? Lauren, you don’t mind? No disrespect!"

image of Sherri Shepherd cheered and praised his physique.
Source: SherriShowTV/YouTube

Sherri Shepherd cheered and praised his physique.

Mike happily complied, lifting his shirt to a chorus of cheers and applause from the Sherri audience. "Technically, I haven't shown my abs on a daytime talk show in about 15 years, and I think it’s time. We’ve got a situation!" he declared, much to the delight of the crowd.

Sherri was thrilled, exclaiming, "Lauren! All of this is yours, girl? Girl! Oh my God! Now, Lauren, you know you're not supposed to keep that to yourself. Now, that was a situation right there!"

image of 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' features the cast's antics.
Source: @mikethesituation/Instagram

'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' features the cast's antics.

Both Mike and his Jersey Shore co-stars, including Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D, and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, have built a reputation for their shirtless antics throughout the series' history.

The gang continues to entertain audiences as they star in the spinoff series Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which returns with new episodes on February 5.

