Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Strips Down to Show Off His Abs on Sherri Shepherd’s Talk Show: Watch
Jan. 8 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino created quite the buzz on the set of Sherri when he unveiled his impressive abs during a recent appearance with his wife, Lauren Sorrentino.
The couple joined Sherri Shepherd on the January 5 episode of the talk show, where the host didn’t hold back her excitement over Sorrentino's physique. "I saw your abs on this billboard in Times Square. Are you trying to rebrand the dad bod?" she asked with a playful grin.
Sitting next to Lauren on the couch, Mike was quick to share a glimpse into their home life. "Mom and Dad are having some very quality mom-and-dad time," he joked, reflecting on their busy schedule as parents.
But Sherri wanted more. With her signature enthusiasm, she prompted Mike to demonstrate some fitness tips. "I just want to ask you this before you go, because, Mike, I've been working on my core," Sherri said. "Would you mind taking your shirt off and showing me some exercise tips? Lauren, you don’t mind? No disrespect!"
Mike happily complied, lifting his shirt to a chorus of cheers and applause from the Sherri audience. "Technically, I haven't shown my abs on a daytime talk show in about 15 years, and I think it’s time. We’ve got a situation!" he declared, much to the delight of the crowd.
Sherri was thrilled, exclaiming, "Lauren! All of this is yours, girl? Girl! Oh my God! Now, Lauren, you know you're not supposed to keep that to yourself. Now, that was a situation right there!"
Both Mike and his Jersey Shore co-stars, including Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D, and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, have built a reputation for their shirtless antics throughout the series' history.
The gang continues to entertain audiences as they star in the spinoff series Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which returns with new episodes on February 5.