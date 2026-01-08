Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Strips Down to Show Off His Abs on Sherri Shepherd’s Talk Show: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino created quite the buzz on the set of Sherri when he unveiled his impressive abs during a recent appearance with his wife, Lauren Sorrentino. The couple joined Sherri Shepherd on the January 5 episode of the talk show, where the host didn’t hold back her excitement over Sorrentino's physique. "I saw your abs on this billboard in Times Square. Are you trying to rebrand the dad bod?" she asked with a playful grin.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino appeared on ‘Sherri’ with his wife, Lauren.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Sitting next to Lauren on the couch, Mike was quick to share a glimpse into their home life. "Mom and Dad are having some very quality mom-and-dad time," he joked, reflecting on their busy schedule as parents.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: SherriShowTV/YouTube Mike Sorrentino discussed his family life and shared fitness tips on the show.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

But Sherri wanted more. With her signature enthusiasm, she prompted Mike to demonstrate some fitness tips. "I just want to ask you this before you go, because, Mike, I've been working on my core," Sherri said. "Would you mind taking your shirt off and showing me some exercise tips? Lauren, you don’t mind? No disrespect!"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: SherriShowTV/YouTube Sherri Shepherd cheered and praised his physique.

Article continues below advertisement

Mike happily complied, lifting his shirt to a chorus of cheers and applause from the Sherri audience. "Technically, I haven't shown my abs on a daytime talk show in about 15 years, and I think it’s time. We’ve got a situation!" he declared, much to the delight of the crowd. Sherri was thrilled, exclaiming, "Lauren! All of this is yours, girl? Girl! Oh my God! Now, Lauren, you know you're not supposed to keep that to yourself. Now, that was a situation right there!"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @mikethesituation/Instagram 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' features the cast's antics.