Article continues below advertisement
'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' Season 8 Promises Heartfelt Moments and New Beginnings

Photo of 'Jersey Shore' Cast
Source: Jersey Shore/YouTube

'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' returns for Season 8!

By:

June 2 2025, Published 8:06 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation stars Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino spilled the tea on what fans can expect from the most emotional season yet.

Farley, 40, kicked things off by highlighting the rollercoaster viewers are in for, particularly due to Polizzi's journey to reconnect with her biological mother.

"I think this season’s the most emotional between [Nicole’s] birth mom," she revealed to an outlet. "Like, there’s just so many things. Less drama, but more emotion that I feel like a lot of people will relate to."

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Ronnie and The Situation
Source: Jersey Shore/YouTube

'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' Season 8 aired on May 29.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Polizzi, 37, nodded in agreement, stating, "I’m glad I got to open up and, like, experience what I experienced. And yeah. I feel like once I watch it, I’m gonna, like, cry as well. We’re gonna cry again."

"So get your tissues ready," Farley added with a laugh, teasing fans about the emotional reunion. "FaceTime during it."

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Snooki
Source: Jersey Shore/YouTube

Viewers will fsee Snooki reconnecting with her birth mother in 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.'

MORE ON:
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Article continues below advertisement

What viewers may not expect is Farley's directorial debut with her horror film, Devon. Polizzi shares that they plan to watch it together, hinting at another exciting storyline this season.

"On top of that, I heard Angelina [Pivarnick]’s a pop star this season," Farley revealed. Both women were surprised by Pivarnick’s ambition, with Polizzi joking, "I can’t wait. She’s the next Britney Spears."

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Jwoww
Source: @jwoww/Instagram

Jwoww made her directorial debut with horror film 'Devon.'

Article continues below advertisement

In a separate interview, Sorrentino, 42, shared his anticipation for the new season. "We don’t actually get to see the episode technically, so we would be watching the episode with the fans and viewers for the first time, which I’m very excited for," he said. "I actually know, you know, what we have filmed. I’m actually just excited to see the show, how it’s cut up."

Reflecting on the show’s 15-year milestone, he shared: "I definitely want to see us celebrating our 15th anniversary in Seaside, how sentimental that is. We put our hands in cement in front of the shore house, so we are immortalized forever, which is like our walk of fame, so that’s pretty cool."

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of 'Jersey Shore' Cast
Source: Jersey Shore/YouTube

The show premiered on May 29.

Feeling pumped about the future, The Situation added, "We’ve turned 15 minutes of fame into 15 years. We are the Avengers of reality TV. Get ready for another amazing season."

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 8 premiered on MTV Thursday, May 29, at 8 p.m. ET, with new episodes rolling out every Thursday.

