'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' Season 8 Promises Heartfelt Moments and New Beginnings

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation stars Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino spilled the tea on what fans can expect from the most emotional season yet.

Farley, 40, kicked things off by highlighting the rollercoaster viewers are in for, particularly due to Polizzi's journey to reconnect with her biological mother.

"I think this season’s the most emotional between [Nicole’s] birth mom," she revealed to an outlet. "Like, there’s just so many things. Less drama, but more emotion that I feel like a lot of people will relate to."