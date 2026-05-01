Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Reacts After 'Grown Adult' Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Dozes Off Mid-Interview: 'My Heart Is Heavy'
May 1 2026, Published 5:12 p.m. ET
Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is supporting his costar Ronnie Ortiz-Magro from a far — as the recovered addict made it clear he wants no part in whatever is going on with his pal despite wishing him the best.
Sorrentino took to Instagram on Friday, May 1, after a video went viral of Ortiz-Magro concerningly dozing off mid-interview.
"I want to be clear that I am not responsible for the actions of any other cast member," the 43-year-old wrote via his Instagram Story. "At the same time, my heart is heavy seeing what Ron, a grown adult, chose to present during press."
'It Is Separate From My Path'
Sorrentino, who was once heavily addicted to prescription painkillers, continued, "The situation is still developing, and while I do not know the full extent of what he may be going through, I do know it is separate from my path."
“I will help where I can, including through my organization, The Archangel Centers," he added, admitting he tried contacting Ortiz-Magro after the video went viral, but received no reply.
'I'm Still Waiting to Hear Back'
"I reached out to check in and offer my support, and I am still waiting to hear back," Sorrentino confessed. “If he is willing, I will be there for him. My heart is with anyone who is struggling. I have worked hard to protect my sobriety for nearly 11 years, and I honor that every day while continuing to show up with compassion for others.”
Sorrentino's comments come after his Jersey Shore costar seemingly fell asleep during a recent interview, fueling concerns online.
- Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Reveals Jay Leno Was Concerned Reality Star Was Going Down a Destructive Path Amid Drug Addiction
- Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Had Hundreds of Pills on Him 'at All Times' After 'Falling Prey' to Drug Addiction
- Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Almost Sold His 'Emergency S-- Tape' When He Was Low on Money, Kept It as an 'Insurance Policy'
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Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Dozed Off Mid-Interview
As OK! previously reported, Ortiz-Magro appeared to fall asleep mid-conversation while being interviewed alongside his Jersey Shore: Family Vacation costars for SiriusXM.
The highly-publicized moment occurred as Deena Cortese answered the interviewer's question, with Ortiz-Magro nodding off and disengaged.
A clip of the instance quickly went viral online, with social media users reacting in concern for the reality star's well-being.
“Oh Ronnie does not look well… the nodding off,” one individual admitted, as another added, "He doesn’t seem to be his usual self hope he gets some help."
Some fans tried jumping to Ortiz-Magro's defense, with a supporter arguing, "Nah fam is just tired. He nodded off immediately caught himself and started rubbing his leg. Ya ever nodded off somewhere in public by mistake and woke up and act like you wasn’t [sic]? Lol."
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Spoke About Mental Health Hours Before Viral Interview
Like "The Situation," Ortiz-Magro has had his own struggles with sobriety.
“I definitely feel like I’ve grown a lot from what I was,” he told Decider hours before the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast's SiriusXM interview. "It took a lot of downfalls in my life, for me to lose a lot, for me to basically hit rock bottom, to bounce back and just basically say, ‘I don’t want to go down that road anymore and be that person. I have [my daughter] Ariana, who I have to be a role model to.'"
“I use that as fuel to basically make the right decisions,” he reflected. “Things in life come at you, but it’s also how you handle things. That’s basically my mentality. Things are always going to be coming at me. I deal with my own mental health issues on a daily basis, but it’s how you handle things. And that’s basically what I’ve learned.”