Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Reacts After 'Grown Adult' Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Dozes Off Mid-Interview: 'My Heart Is Heavy'

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Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is supporting his costar Ronnie Ortiz-Magro from a far — as the recovered addict made it clear he wants no part in whatever is going on with his pal despite wishing him the best. Sorrentino took to Instagram on Friday, May 1, after a video went viral of Ortiz-Magro concerningly dozing off mid-interview. "I want to be clear that I am not responsible for the actions of any other cast member," the 43-year-old wrote via his Instagram Story. "At the same time, my heart is heavy seeing what Ron, a grown adult, chose to present during press."

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'It Is Separate From My Path'

Source: MEGA Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino has been sober since December 2015.

Sorrentino, who was once heavily addicted to prescription painkillers, continued, "The situation is still developing, and while I do not know the full extent of what he may be going through, I do know it is separate from my path." “I will help where I can, including through my organization, The Archangel Centers," he added, admitting he tried contacting Ortiz-Magro after the video went viral, but received no reply.

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'I'm Still Waiting to Hear Back'

Source: @housewiveshub/X Fans feared for Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's well-being after his concerning appearance in a recent intervirew.

"I reached out to check in and offer my support, and I am still waiting to hear back," Sorrentino confessed. “If he is willing, I will be there for him. My heart is with anyone who is struggling. I have worked hard to protect my sobriety for nearly 11 years, and I honor that every day while continuing to show up with compassion for others.” Sorrentino's comments come after his Jersey Shore costar seemingly fell asleep during a recent interview, fueling concerns online.

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Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Dozed Off Mid-Interview

Source: MEGA Ronnie Ortiz-Magro claimed in 2022 that he had been sober for one year.

As OK! previously reported, Ortiz-Magro appeared to fall asleep mid-conversation while being interviewed alongside his Jersey Shore: Family Vacation costars for SiriusXM. The highly-publicized moment occurred as Deena Cortese answered the interviewer's question, with Ortiz-Magro nodding off and disengaged. A clip of the instance quickly went viral online, with social media users reacting in concern for the reality star's well-being. “Oh Ronnie does not look well… the nodding off,” one individual admitted, as another added, "He doesn’t seem to be his usual self hope he gets some help." Some fans tried jumping to Ortiz-Magro's defense, with a supporter arguing, "Nah fam is just tired. He nodded off immediately caught himself and started rubbing his leg. Ya ever nodded off somewhere in public by mistake and woke up and act like you wasn’t [sic]? Lol."

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Spoke About Mental Health Hours Before Viral Interview

Source: MEGA 'I don't want to go down that road anymore,' said Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.