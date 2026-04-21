Mike Vrabel Addresses Controversial PDA-Packed Photos With Reporter Dianna Russini After Scandal Explodes: I've Had 'Some Difficult Conversations'

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Mike Vrabel broke his silence after he was caught getting close with Dianna Russini. After the 50-year-old New England Patriots head coach was spotted holding hands with the NFL reporter at a resort in Arizona, he addressed the matter during a press conference at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday, April 21. In a video shared by WBZ Boston, Vrabel said the moment photographed between himself and Russini was a "personal and private matter."

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Mike Vrabel statement - @wbz pic.twitter.com/FrHjmgbz0W — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) April 21, 2026 Source: @RochieWBZ/X Both Dianna Russini and Mike Vrabel are married.

“I understand I could have addressed you sooner, but it was important to me I have a conversation with the players, which I did yesterday very candidly,” he said, noting he had “some difficult conversations” with people he “care[s] about.” Vrabel had “positive and productive” discussions with his “family” and the New England Patriots organization. “We believe in order to be successful, you have to make good decisions,” he expressed. “That starts with me. You never want your actions to negatively affect the team … or be the cause of a distraction.” The NFL legend cares “deeply” about his team and is “excited” to lead them this year “with humility and focus.” “What I can promise you is my family, this organization, this team, the staff, the coaches and the fans most importantly, will get the best version of me going forward,” he concluded.

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Source: @dmrussini/Instagram Dianna Russini is an NFL reporter.

Vrabel and Russini, 43, were photographed less than a week ago holding hands at the Ambiente hotel in Sedona, Ariz. Their relationship has not been confirmed. According to Patriots executive Eliot Wolf, it’s “business as usual” in New England despite the scandal. “He’s been in there with us a little more than he was last year,” Wolf said. “He’s been contributing. He’s watched a ton of the players.”

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Source: MEGA Mike Vrabel is the head coach of the New England Patriots.

Vrabel shares two kids with wife Jen, while Russini also has two children with husband Kevin Goldschmidt. “These photos show a completely innocent interaction and any suggestion otherwise is laughable,” Mike told Page Six on April 7. “This doesn’t deserve any further response.” Dianna added in a conversation with the outlet, “The photos don’t represent the group of six people who were hanging out during the day. Like most journalists in the NFL, reporters interact with sources away from stadiums and other venues.”

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Source: MEGA Mike Vrabel sparked romance rumors with Dianna Russini despite the duo both being married.

The reporter — who is a “senior NFL insider” for The Athletic, announced they would be investigating the incident. However, Dianna decided to shockingly resign from her position. “Rather than allowing this to continue, I have decided to step aside now — before my current contract expires on June 30,” she wrote in a letter obtained by Page Six. “I do so not because I accept the narrative that has been constructed around this episode, but because I refuse to lend it further oxygen or to let it define me or my career.”

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Source: MEGA Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini both have kids with other people.