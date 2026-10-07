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Mikey Madison Reveals Why She Stays Off of Social Media: 'A Personal Choice'

pic of Mikey Madison.
Source: MEGA

'Anora' star Mikey Madison talked about why no one will catch her on social media.

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Oct. 7 2026, Published 3:50 p.m. ET

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Mikey Madison revealed she has no interest in putting her life out there.

"It was just a personal choice I made a really long time ago. I've never really been on social media," she dished in a new interview.

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'Something That Never Quite Stuck'

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image of Actress Mikey Madison stays away from social media platforms.
Source: MEGA

Actress Mikey Madison stays away from social media platforms.

She shared a similar sentiment with TIME, saying, "It’s just something that never quite stuck. It’s something I never felt I could understand. When I was 13, I had an Instagram, but it kind of lived and died at that time and not for any particular reason or self-preservation."

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Mikey Madison Finds the Online World Overwhelming

image of Mikey Madison said social media is 'stressful.'
Source: MEGA

Mikey Madison said social media is 'stressful.'

This isn't the first time Madison has been honest about why she does not use social media.

In a previous interview with Vogue, the Anora star described social media as "big and vast and stressful" and also acknowledged that she's a sensitive person and doesn't like to read reviews.

“I don’t think I ever did until Anora,” she said, referring to her Academy Award-winning role as Ani. “But that was only after someone told me it was safe and I wouldn’t get my feelings hurt.”

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What Is 'The Social Reckoning' About?

Mikey Madison
Source: MEGA

Mikey Madison stars in a new movie.

Madison stars in The Social Reckoning, a follow-up to 2010’s The Social Network, in which she plays real-life former Facebook employee Frances Haugen.

[Aaron] Sorkin’s original screenplay is based on the events that gave rise to The Wall Street Journal‘s shocking exposé The Facebook Files,” an official synopsis for the film reads. “The film is inspired by the true story of how Frances Haugen (Madison), a young Facebook engineer, enlists the help of Jeff Horwitz (White), a Wall Street Journal reporter, to go on a dangerous journey that ends up blowing the whistle on the social network’s most guarded secrets.”

How Mikey Madison Prepared for the Role

Mikey Madison
Source: MEGA

The actress explained how she geared up for the role.

Madison said gearing up for the role was not easy.

"I don’t know if much can prepare you for that. I’m not someone who naturally speaks in that rhythmic way. I don’t know anyone who does, except for maybe Aaron. It’s singular to his sensibilities as a screenwriter. I keep joking that Aaron has this internal stopwatch in his head. Every period, every comma is incredibly intentional, and the space between is timed, and we’re on a deadline. The first day on set, after seven or eight takes, he came in and was like, ‘OK, we’re starting to cook with a bit of gas here,'" she shared.

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