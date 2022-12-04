Mikhail Andersson: Curator Of The Human Canvas

With little more than a background in graphic design and a determination to do something creative with his life, Mikhail Andersson embarked on an adventuresome apprenticeship in tattooing a scant three years post graduating college that would merge his spectacular artistic skill and his destined career path into the same kind of high-definition story his vibrant tattoos have now become synonymous with.

He unflinchingly gave new meaning to the famous descriptor “starving artist” when he spent a financially skinny year and a half eating only tuna and sleeping on an air mattress to gain the priceless riches of practical experience he required while working for little to no money in established tattoo shops. He may not have been given many material items during those lean learning days, but he was paid tenfold in usable knowledge of his chosen craft.

In Andersson’s earliest days, tattoo artists practiced their preliminary skills on pig skins they would buy from the local butcher and half-ripe bananas because of their texture to learn how to wield the vibrating tattoo machine to reliable efficacy. He is quick to point out how young, upcoming tattoo artists, with the advent of computers, face an almost-unrecognizable port of entry into the parlor than he did.