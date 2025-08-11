Milania Giudice Isn't Opposed to Following in Mom Teresa's Footsteps: I've 'Always Liked Reality TV'

Article continues below advertisement

Since Milania Giudice — whose mom is Teresa Giudice — is used to having cameras in her face, she's not opposed to following in her mom and sister Gia Giudice's footsteps one day. "I've always liked reality TV. I've never had a problem with it. I like being in the public eye because it's brought me good opportunities," the college student, 19, who teamed up with SHEIN to curate an exclusive back-to-school collection of dorm décor and beauty and self-care essentials called SHEIN x Milania Giudice, exclusively tells OK!. "I am just seeing what happens as it happens!"

Source: @milania.ggiudice/instagram Milania Giudice is currently in college.

Milania, who attends the University of Tampa, says being around cameras never bothered her. "It's crazy. I've been on the show since I was 2 years old, so I've always kind of grew up with my mom being Teresa! I didn't know anything else, but it's always been good. My mom is a star! How could you not love her," she gushes over the Real Housewives of New Jersey starlet. "I'm proud of my family!"

Source: @milania.ggiudice/instagram The young starlet said she's 'always looked up to my mom.'

"I've always looked up to my mom, she's amazing. She's a hustler," the teenager continues. "She's always doing 20 different things at the same time. I've definitely always looked up to my mom. She's taught me to keep going and keep trying to find different things along the way that I like — and to never give up!" Along the way, the matriarch, 53, has given her four daughters — she shares Gia, Milania, Audriana and Gabriella with her ex-husband, Joe Giudice — some words of wisdom. "Sometimes I get nervous beforehand, and my mom is like, 'Why are you nervous?' You've been doing . this your whole life! She'll always give me a pep talk right before. My mom is always great with that stuff. She's so cute!" she raves.

Source: @milania.ggiudice/instagram Joe Gorga and Teresa Giudice share four daughters.

Now, her sister Gia is also in the spotlight, as she appears on Next Gen NYC alongside some other famous faces, including Ariana Biermann, Riley Burruss, Ava Dash, Brooks Marks and more. "It's been amazing. I'm super proud of her, and I'm so excited to see what she's going to do with the show. It's such a cool show to see all the kids from the Housewives franchise!" she says.

Source: @milania.ggiudice/instagram Milania Giudice said she's not opposed to appearing on reality TV.

In the meantime, Milania is thrilled to be partnering with SHEIN for their back-to-school collection. "It was so fun! I'm excited to be working with them on my collection, which consists of affordable, cute dorm decor and beauty must-haves. I wanted to make it easy for other college students to find great products that are stylish and affordable," she shares. "During my freshman year, I figured out what products I absolutely had to have. I wanted to share my recommendations with other students. I need a fan for those hot days, LED light strips in my dorm so I can change based on my mood, accessories, my mirror, cute pieces for your dorm and cute beauty staples that aren't going to break the bank!" "This may sound silly, but I get hot a lot, so I love my portable fan. I use that all the time!" she continues. "In terms of beauty essentials, I love hair rollers, makeup ... my favorite makeup product is mascara, but you obviously need a mirror to go along with that. I always wear sunglasses."

Source: @milania.ggiudice/instagram Milania Giudice previously worked with SHEIN.

SHEIN previously worked with Milania and her family, so she was "excited" to be partnering up with them again. "I also had my best friends in this campaign. We all came together and thought about what we needed for college. It was so cute and so fun to film!" she says. "I was so proud of them. They were so good at modeling the clothes, and it was just fun. We laughed a lot."

Source: Courtesy of SHEIN Milania is thrilled to be partnering with SHEIN for their back-to-school collection of dorm décor and beauty and self-care essentials.