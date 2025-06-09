Meet the 'Next Gen NYC' Stars Taking Reality TV by Storm

At just 7 years old, Biermann made her debut alongside her sister Brielle and mom Kim Zolciak-Biermann on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Now 23, the aspiring streetwear designer has moved to NYC with her boyfriend, Hudson McLeroy.

Q: What was it like growing up on camera?

AB: It gave me incredible opportunities. Of course, it wasn't always easy — there were moments of vulnerability that came with living so publicly. But those challenges shaped me and made me stronger.

Q: How is this latest adventure going?

AB: My life feels like a dream come true, living in New York with Hudson and my amazing dogs, building our clothing line, and stepping into the best version of myself. I'm constantly growing.

Q: Did your mother offer any pre-filming words of wisdom?

AB: Never let anyone change my heart, but also to watch my back because I'm easily trusting and will go to all lengths for people.