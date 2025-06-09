or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Reality Tv > Bravo
REALITY TV

Meet the 'Next Gen NYC' Stars Taking Reality TV by Storm

Photo of Ava Dash, Georgia McCann, Brooks Marks, Ariana Biermann, Emira D’Spain and Gia Giudice
Source: Bravo Media

Get to know the rising NYC stars who are redefining reality TV.

By:

June 9 2025, Published 11:20 a.m. ET

A fresh wave of reality TV is hitting screens with the premiere of Next Gen NYC on Bravo.

This exciting new series follows a group of 20-somethings — including the children of familiar Real Housewives — as they navigate life in the vibrant Big Apple.

Photo of Bravo's Next Gen NYC
Source: Bravo Media

'Next Gen NYC' features Ariana Biermann, Gia Giudice and more.

"Viewers can expect to see people connect in unexpected ways," cast member Ariana Biermann told a news outlet. "Friendships start to grow, with drama along the way."

Here's a closer look at what these young stars have said about their journey!

Ariana Biermann

Photo of Ariana Biermann
Source: Bravo Media

Ariana Biermann debuted on 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta.'

At just 7 years old, Biermann made her debut alongside her sister Brielle and mom Kim Zolciak-Biermann on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Now 23, the aspiring streetwear designer has moved to NYC with her boyfriend, Hudson McLeroy.

Q: What was it like growing up on camera?

AB: It gave me incredible opportunities. Of course, it wasn't always easy — there were moments of vulnerability that came with living so publicly. But those challenges shaped me and made me stronger.

Q: How is this latest adventure going?

AB: My life feels like a dream come true, living in New York with Hudson and my amazing dogs, building our clothing line, and stepping into the best version of myself. I'm constantly growing.

Q: Did your mother offer any pre-filming words of wisdom?

AB: Never let anyone change my heart, but also to watch my back because I'm easily trusting and will go to all lengths for people.

Brooks Mark

Photo of Brooks Mark
Source: Bravo Media

Brooks Marks serves as the co-creative director at Meredith Marks.

Brooks was a college student when his mom, jewelry designer Meredith Marks, joined The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City in 2020. Now at 25, he's forging his own path with a namesake clothing line.

Q How would you sum up this chapter in your life?

BM: It feels like the ultimate balancing act — building Brooks Marks, pursuing my modeling career and excelling in my role as co-creative director at Meredith Marks. Add in a fair share of friend group chaos, and let's just say, it's been anything but boring.

Q: Who are you closest to on the Next Gen NYC cast?

BM: I'm lucky to have different connections with almost everyone on the show. Riley, for one, always knows how to make me laugh and keep it real, even if the truth stings.

Q: What advice would you give your co-stars who don't have a reality TV background?

BM: Avoid reading comments online!

Gia Giudice

Photo of Gia Giudice
Source: Bravo Media

Gia Giudice contemplated going to law school.

Having grown up amidst Teresa and Joe Giudice's legal troubles, it's no wonder 24-year-old Gia is contemplating law school. However, she's putting those plans on hold to focus on self-discovery.

Q: How would you describe the series?

GG: It's a fun and fresh show that follows a tight-knit group of friends in NYC as we each carve our own paths and discover who we are. It's all about friendship, growth and finding your voice.

Q: Did your mom give you any reality TV advice?

GG: Just be authentic.

Riley Burruss

Photo of Riley Burruss
Source: Bravo Media

Riley Burruss is the daughter of Kandi Burruss.

Growing up alongside Ariana, Riley, 22, has been featured on RHOA since she was 6. With a degree in music from NYU inspired by her mom, Kandi Burruss, she's taking a year to explore her passions before considering law school.

Q: What can viewers expect to see on Next Gen NYC?

RB: Fun, young kids figuring it out.

Q: How was it being a main cast member on the show?

RB: I didn't film as much as people thought I did [on Real Housewives], so it was interesting and definitely an adjustment.

Q: Have you gotten any notable tips from your mom?

RB: To stay true to myself.

Q: Can you share a fun secret about a costar?

RB: Shai [Fruchter] was banned from Universal Studios for a year. I think that's pretty funny!

