Meet the 'Next Gen NYC' Stars Taking Reality TV by Storm
A fresh wave of reality TV is hitting screens with the premiere of Next Gen NYC on Bravo.
This exciting new series follows a group of 20-somethings — including the children of familiar Real Housewives — as they navigate life in the vibrant Big Apple.
"Viewers can expect to see people connect in unexpected ways," cast member Ariana Biermann told a news outlet. "Friendships start to grow, with drama along the way."
Here's a closer look at what these young stars have said about their journey!
Ariana Biermann
At just 7 years old, Biermann made her debut alongside her sister Brielle and mom Kim Zolciak-Biermann on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Now 23, the aspiring streetwear designer has moved to NYC with her boyfriend, Hudson McLeroy.
Q: What was it like growing up on camera?
AB: It gave me incredible opportunities. Of course, it wasn't always easy — there were moments of vulnerability that came with living so publicly. But those challenges shaped me and made me stronger.
Q: How is this latest adventure going?
AB: My life feels like a dream come true, living in New York with Hudson and my amazing dogs, building our clothing line, and stepping into the best version of myself. I'm constantly growing.
Q: Did your mother offer any pre-filming words of wisdom?
AB: Never let anyone change my heart, but also to watch my back because I'm easily trusting and will go to all lengths for people.
Brooks Mark
Brooks was a college student when his mom, jewelry designer Meredith Marks, joined The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City in 2020. Now at 25, he's forging his own path with a namesake clothing line.
Q How would you sum up this chapter in your life?
BM: It feels like the ultimate balancing act — building Brooks Marks, pursuing my modeling career and excelling in my role as co-creative director at Meredith Marks. Add in a fair share of friend group chaos, and let's just say, it's been anything but boring.
Q: Who are you closest to on the Next Gen NYC cast?
BM: I'm lucky to have different connections with almost everyone on the show. Riley, for one, always knows how to make me laugh and keep it real, even if the truth stings.
Q: What advice would you give your co-stars who don't have a reality TV background?
BM: Avoid reading comments online!
Gia Giudice
Having grown up amidst Teresa and Joe Giudice's legal troubles, it's no wonder 24-year-old Gia is contemplating law school. However, she's putting those plans on hold to focus on self-discovery.
Q: How would you describe the series?
GG: It's a fun and fresh show that follows a tight-knit group of friends in NYC as we each carve our own paths and discover who we are. It's all about friendship, growth and finding your voice.
Q: Did your mom give you any reality TV advice?
GG: Just be authentic.
Riley Burruss
Growing up alongside Ariana, Riley, 22, has been featured on RHOA since she was 6. With a degree in music from NYU inspired by her mom, Kandi Burruss, she's taking a year to explore her passions before considering law school.
Q: What can viewers expect to see on Next Gen NYC?
RB: Fun, young kids figuring it out.
Q: How was it being a main cast member on the show?
RB: I didn't film as much as people thought I did [on Real Housewives], so it was interesting and definitely an adjustment.
Q: Have you gotten any notable tips from your mom?
RB: To stay true to myself.
Q: Can you share a fun secret about a costar?
RB: Shai [Fruchter] was banned from Universal Studios for a year. I think that's pretty funny!