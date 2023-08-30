OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > Miley Cyrus
PHOTOS

14 of Miley Cyrus' Famous Exes: From Tyler Posey to Cody Simpson

miley cyrus exes
Source: MEGA
By:

Aug. 30 2023, Published 11:55 a.m. ET

Tyler Posey

tyler posey
Source: MEGA

Tyler Posey and Miley Cyrus were both only 9 when they started dating.

Tyler Posey and Miley Cyrus found love faster than expected.

The former couple met on the set of her father's show, Doc, in 2000. Although they were young, they revealed they shared their first kiss together and felt excited whenever they held hands.

Dylan Sprouse

dylan sprouse
Source: MEGA

Dylan Sprouse and the singer reportedly dated for only one day.

Dylan Sprouse and the singer reportedly dated for a single day.

During his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2018, Dylan Sprouse revealed the "relationship" happened when he was 11 or 12 years old, just before she sparked a romance with Nick Jonas.

Nick Jonas

nick jonas
Source: MEGA

Cyrus met Nick Jonas in 2006.

The "Wrecking Ball" singer revealed she and The Jonas Brothers' member dated before his career skyrocketed. They met in 2006 and famously collaborated in their Best of Both Worlds tour, but eventually called it quits in December 2007.

Justin Gaston

justin gaston
Source: MEGA

Justin Gaston frequently appeared on Cyrus' father's show, 'Nashville Star.'

Following her split from Jonas, the "Flowers" hitmaker started her relationship with Justin Gaston despite their five-year age gap. They called it quits after nine months.

Justin Bieber - Rumored

justin bieber
Source: MEGA

Justin Bieber said Cyrus was "not his type."

Cyrus sparked dating rumors with Hailey Bieber's husband, Justin Bieber, when they were spotted dining together in May 2010. However, the "Ghost" singer clarified that they only met to discuss a project – though they remained friends after the outing.

Avan Jogia

avan jogia
Source: MEGA

Cyrus' dating rumors with Avan Jogia emerged days before her 18th birthday.

Aside from being stars of Disney and Nickelodeon, Cyrus and Avan Jogia seemingly shared another connection. They sparked romance rumors after they were caught making out at the "Party in the USA" artist's birthday party. He was also spotted kissing her neck when they were at the Trousdale nightclub in Los Angeles.

They never confirmed their relationship.

Liam Hemsworth

liam hemsworth
Source: MEGA

Liam Hemsworth remains Cyrus' only husband.

Liam Hemsworth and Cyrus had an on-again, off-again relationship for years after meeting on the set of Nicholas Sparks's hit 2010 film, The Last Song. They ggot engaged in May 2012, but broke up over a year later.

They sparked new rumors in 2015 and eventually rekindled their romance before saying "I Do" in December 2018. However, Hemsworth and Cyrus' relationship ended yet again in August 2019. The Australian actor filed for divorce that same month.

Kellan Lutz

kellan lutz
Source: MEGA

Kellan Lutz is a close friend of Liam Hemsworth.

After Cyrus' first breakup with Hemsworth, she began having a fling with his friend, Twilight actor Kellan Lutz.

A source confirmed their romance to Us Weekly in 2013 and revealed that the actor connected to the singer in December of the same year.

"The next day, they hung out," the insider said. "And they've been hooking up ever since."

Jared Leto

jared leto
Source: MEGA

Jared Leto and Cyrus were spotted together at a pre-Grammys party in 2014.

Although Cyrus dated several men before Jared Leto, the House of Gucci star and the singer deepened their bond after spending a night together.

"They like to have a good time, they love to talk about art and music — and they're both comfortable with nudity!" an insider continued.

Mike WiLL Made-It

mike will made it
Source: MEGA

Cyrus' mom, Tish Cyrus, reportedly approved her daughter's relationship with the 'Bangerz' album producer.

Cyrus' romance with producer Mike WiLL Made-It — who worked on her Bangerz­ album — started after her split from Hemsworth.

"Everybody in her circle knows they've been together this whole time," an insider said.

Patrick Schwarzenegger

patrick schwarzenegger
Source: MEGA

Patrick Schwarzenegger admitted that he was attracted to Cyrus as soon as they met in 2011.

Cyrus added another lover to her list after her breakup from Hemsworth when she dated Patrick Schwarzenegger, although they called it quits after a brief romance.

They reconnected in 2014, but they ended everything for good after the actor was spotted doing body shots with a mystery girl.

Stella Maxwell

stella maxwell
Source: MEGA

Cyrus dated Stella Maxwell a month after she opened up about her sexuality.

Victoria's Secret Angel Stella Maxwell became the "Party in the U.S.A" singer's first muse. After the singer opened up about her bisexuality, she was photographed kissing the beauty on a New York City rooftop in June 2015.

The former couple reportedly met through their mutual friend, Cheyne Thomas, although the model often joked about meeting through Grindr.

"We met through mutual friends via Instagram, which is where Cheyne contacted me about taking some photos," Maxwell told . "It's been a trip to hang out and see a little of their world. Felt very organic and right."

Kaitlynn Carter

kaitlynn carter
Source: MEGA

Kaitlynn Carter dated Brody Jenner before she started seeing the singer.

In August 2019, Cyrus became romantically involved with blogger Kaitlynn Carter after their respective breakups from Brody Jenner and Hemsworth.

Their relationship only lasted for a month.

Cody Simpson

cody simpson
Source: MEGA

Cyrus and Cody Simpson were longtime friends before igniting romance.

In October 2019, Cyrus moved on from Hemsworth and Carter by making out with Cody Simpson in Los Angeles. After having an intimate public outing, the former child stars made their relationship Instagram official and uploaded a shirtless photo of the Australian singer and swimmer.

However, they sparked breakup rumors weeks later after they stopped posting photos of themselves online.

