14 of Miley Cyrus' Famous Exes: From Tyler Posey to Cody Simpson
Tyler Posey
Tyler Posey and Miley Cyrus found love faster than expected.
The former couple met on the set of her father's show, Doc, in 2000. Although they were young, they revealed they shared their first kiss together and felt excited whenever they held hands.
Dylan Sprouse
Dylan Sprouse and the singer reportedly dated for a single day.
During his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2018, Dylan Sprouse revealed the "relationship" happened when he was 11 or 12 years old, just before she sparked a romance with Nick Jonas.
Nick Jonas
The "Wrecking Ball" singer revealed she and The Jonas Brothers' member dated before his career skyrocketed. They met in 2006 and famously collaborated in their Best of Both Worlds tour, but eventually called it quits in December 2007.
Justin Gaston
Following her split from Jonas, the "Flowers" hitmaker started her relationship with Justin Gaston despite their five-year age gap. They called it quits after nine months.
Justin Bieber - Rumored
Cyrus sparked dating rumors with Hailey Bieber's husband, Justin Bieber, when they were spotted dining together in May 2010. However, the "Ghost" singer clarified that they only met to discuss a project – though they remained friends after the outing.
Avan Jogia
Aside from being stars of Disney and Nickelodeon, Cyrus and Avan Jogia seemingly shared another connection. They sparked romance rumors after they were caught making out at the "Party in the USA" artist's birthday party. He was also spotted kissing her neck when they were at the Trousdale nightclub in Los Angeles.
They never confirmed their relationship.
Liam Hemsworth
Liam Hemsworth and Cyrus had an on-again, off-again relationship for years after meeting on the set of Nicholas Sparks's hit 2010 film, The Last Song. They ggot engaged in May 2012, but broke up over a year later.
They sparked new rumors in 2015 and eventually rekindled their romance before saying "I Do" in December 2018. However, Hemsworth and Cyrus' relationship ended yet again in August 2019. The Australian actor filed for divorce that same month.
- Billy Ray Cyrus and Much Younger Fiancée Firerose Make Red Carpet Debut Days After His Ex-Wife Tish's Wedding
- Family at War: Cyrus Siblings Accused of Acting Shady After Noah and Braison Ditch Mom Tish's Wedding
- Maid to Be: Miley Cyrus in Mom Tish's Bridal Party as She Marries 'Prison Break' Star Dominic Purcell in Malibu — After Just 1 Year of Dating
Kellan Lutz
After Cyrus' first breakup with Hemsworth, she began having a fling with his friend, Twilight actor Kellan Lutz.
A source confirmed their romance to Us Weekly in 2013 and revealed that the actor connected to the singer in December of the same year.
"The next day, they hung out," the insider said. "And they've been hooking up ever since."
Jared Leto
Although Cyrus dated several men before Jared Leto, the House of Gucci star and the singer deepened their bond after spending a night together.
"They like to have a good time, they love to talk about art and music — and they're both comfortable with nudity!" an insider continued.
Mike WiLL Made-It
Cyrus' romance with producer Mike WiLL Made-It — who worked on her Bangerz album — started after her split from Hemsworth.
"Everybody in her circle knows they've been together this whole time," an insider said.
Patrick Schwarzenegger
Cyrus added another lover to her list after her breakup from Hemsworth when she dated Patrick Schwarzenegger, although they called it quits after a brief romance.
They reconnected in 2014, but they ended everything for good after the actor was spotted doing body shots with a mystery girl.
Stella Maxwell
Victoria's Secret Angel Stella Maxwell became the "Party in the U.S.A" singer's first muse. After the singer opened up about her bisexuality, she was photographed kissing the beauty on a New York City rooftop in June 2015.
The former couple reportedly met through their mutual friend, Cheyne Thomas, although the model often joked about meeting through Grindr.
"We met through mutual friends via Instagram, which is where Cheyne contacted me about taking some photos," Maxwell told . "It's been a trip to hang out and see a little of their world. Felt very organic and right."
Kaitlynn Carter
In August 2019, Cyrus became romantically involved with blogger Kaitlynn Carter after their respective breakups from Brody Jenner and Hemsworth.
Their relationship only lasted for a month.
Cody Simpson
In October 2019, Cyrus moved on from Hemsworth and Carter by making out with Cody Simpson in Los Angeles. After having an intimate public outing, the former child stars made their relationship Instagram official and uploaded a shirtless photo of the Australian singer and swimmer.
However, they sparked breakup rumors weeks later after they stopped posting photos of themselves online.