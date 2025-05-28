Miley Cyrus Addresses Alleged Drama With Jennifer Lawrence Over 'Flowers' Music Video 2 Years After Release
Miley Cyrus just shot down a long-standing rumor about an alleged feud with Jennifer Lawrence.
Two years after fans first speculated her "Flowers" dress shaded the Hunger Games star, the musician finally addressed the controversy.
As she signed autographs outside Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Friday, May 23, someone bluntly asked, "Was your 'Flowers' dress a reference to Jennifer Lawrence?"
"No, but I loved that dress," the Hannah Montana actress, 32, cheekily replied.
In the "Flowers" music video, Cyrus donned a 1991 hooded, gold gown from Yves Saint Laurent. The frock drew striking similarities to Lawrence's metallic gold design by Prabal Gurung for the 2012 Hunger Games premiere, leading people to believe the resemblance was not a coincidence.
"The Disney media training kicked on," one person commented on a TikTok video of Cyrus' response.
"That was a Dolly trained answer," another wrote, referring to her godmother, Dolly Parton.
Overall, nobody was convinced and pointed out how Cyrus was simply playing "coy."
Jennifer Lawrence Silences Rumors
Lawrence, 34, shut down rumors as well during a 2023 appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.
"Not true...total rumor," she abruptly clarified.
Lawrence was rumored to have dated her Hunger Games costar and Cyrus' ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth, hence why fans were quick to assume there was bad blood between the two women.
"We all know we only kissed one time, and it was years after they broke up," Lawrence said of the Australian actor. She noted that she "assumed" the golden dress was just a "coincidence."
Alleged Liam Hemsworth References in 'Flowers'
Several Easter eggs in "Flowers" point to the tune being about Hemsworth.
The lyrics "Built a home and watched it burn" have been interpreted as a reference to the former couple's Malibu house that burned down in the Woolsey fire.
Additionally, the phrase "I can buy myself flowers" seems to be a response to "When I Was Your Man," a Bruno Mars track Hemsworth reportedly dedicated to his wife at the time. In Mars' song, the pop star sings, "I should've bought you flowers."
Furthermore, the song was released on Hemsworth's 33rd birthday on January 13, 2023.
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's Divorce
Cyrus and Hemsworth got divorced in January 2020 after being legally married for just over a year. They first got engaged in 2012, split a year later, and got re-engaged in 2015.
In December 2020, the Grammy winner revealed on an episode of The Howard Stern Show that there was "too much conflict" with her Last Song costar.
"When I come home, I want to be anchored by someone," she explained. "I don’t get off on drama or fighting."