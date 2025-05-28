Miley Cyrus Addresses Alleged Drama With Jennifer Lawrence Over 'Flowers' Music Video 2 Years After Release

As she signed autographs outside Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Friday, May 23, someone bluntly asked, "Was your 'Flowers' dress a reference to Jennifer Lawrence?"

"No, but I loved that dress," the Hannah Montana actress, 32, cheekily replied.

In the "Flowers" music video, Cyrus donned a 1991 hooded, gold gown from Yves Saint Laurent. The frock drew striking similarities to Lawrence's metallic gold design by Prabal Gurung for the 2012 Hunger Games premiere, leading people to believe the resemblance was not a coincidence.

"The Disney media training kicked on," one person commented on a TikTok video of Cyrus' response.

"That was a Dolly trained answer," another wrote, referring to her godmother, Dolly Parton.

Overall, nobody was convinced and pointed out how Cyrus was simply playing "coy."