or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Miley Cyrus
OK LogoNEWS

Miley Cyrus Addresses Alleged Drama With Jennifer Lawrence Over 'Flowers' Music Video 2 Years After Release

Photo of Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Lawrence
Source: MEGA

Miley Cyrus had a response ready and waiting regarding her rumored dispute with Jennifer Lawrence.

By:

May 28 2025, Updated 11:40 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Miley Cyrus just shot down a long-standing rumor about an alleged feud with Jennifer Lawrence.

Two years after fans first speculated her "Flowers" dress shaded the Hunger Games star, the musician finally addressed the controversy.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @itsmelaniemiller/TikTok

Miley Cyrus denied rumors of the gold dress in her 'Flowers' music video throwing shade at Jennifer Lawrence.

As she signed autographs outside Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Friday, May 23, someone bluntly asked, "Was your 'Flowers' dress a reference to Jennifer Lawrence?"

"No, but I loved that dress," the Hannah Montana actress, 32, cheekily replied.

In the "Flowers" music video, Cyrus donned a 1991 hooded, gold gown from Yves Saint Laurent. The frock drew striking similarities to Lawrence's metallic gold design by Prabal Gurung for the 2012 Hunger Games premiere, leading people to believe the resemblance was not a coincidence.

"The Disney media training kicked on," one person commented on a TikTok video of Cyrus' response.

"That was a Dolly trained answer," another wrote, referring to her godmother, Dolly Parton.

Overall, nobody was convinced and pointed out how Cyrus was simply playing "coy."

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Lawrence Silences Rumors

miley cyrus addresses alleged drama flowers music video jennifer lawrence
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lawrence denied having any drama with Miley Cyrus about the 'Flowers' video.

Lawrence, 34, shut down rumors as well during a 2023 appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

"Not true...total rumor," she abruptly clarified.

Lawrence was rumored to have dated her Hunger Games costar and Cyrus' ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth, hence why fans were quick to assume there was bad blood between the two women.

"We all know we only kissed one time, and it was years after they broke up," Lawrence said of the Australian actor. She noted that she "assumed" the golden dress was just a "coincidence."

Article continues below advertisement

Alleged Liam Hemsworth References in 'Flowers'

MORE ON:
Miley Cyrus

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

miley cyrus addresses alleged drama flowers music video jennifer lawrence
Source: MEGA

Miley Cyrus released 'Flowers' on Liam Hemsworth's birthday.

Several Easter eggs in "Flowers" point to the tune being about Hemsworth.

The lyrics "Built a home and watched it burn" have been interpreted as a reference to the former couple's Malibu house that burned down in the Woolsey fire.

Additionally, the phrase "I can buy myself flowers" seems to be a response to "When I Was Your Man," a Bruno Mars track Hemsworth reportedly dedicated to his wife at the time. In Mars' song, the pop star sings, "I should've bought you flowers."

Furthermore, the song was released on Hemsworth's 33rd birthday on January 13, 2023.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: Miley Cyrus/YouTube

Miley Cyrus 'Flowers' music video had fans speculating about lingering drama with Jennifer Lawrence.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's Divorce

miley cyrus addresses alleged drama flowers music video jennifer lawrence
Source: MEGA

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth officially split in 2020.

Cyrus and Hemsworth got divorced in January 2020 after being legally married for just over a year. They first got engaged in 2012, split a year later, and got re-engaged in 2015.

In December 2020, the Grammy winner revealed on an episode of The Howard Stern Show that there was "too much conflict" with her Last Song costar.

"When I come home, I want to be anchored by someone," she explained. "I don’t get off on drama or fighting."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.